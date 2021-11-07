Our guest speakers will discuss how much the whole value chain of health service delivery has been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the latest in a series of virtual events presented by the Emirates Health Services Authority, an entity under the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, a new Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 4pm(UAE) will look into how the delivery of healthcare services is being reimagined after the COVID-19 crisis.

With speakers like Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Sector, Dubai Health Authority, Ahmed Osman, Associate Partner, McKinsey MENA, and Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc, will discuss how the global coronavirus pandemic crisis has resulted in a major transformation of consumer habits and care delivery in the healthcare industry.

Entitled "Reimagining Healthcare Delivery After The COVID-19 Crisis", this webinar will hear from key stakeholders in the sector about how many of the aforementioned changes will stay on for the long term, as well as new innovations that remain to be seen on this front.

To attend this webinar, register here.