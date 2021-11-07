Webinar Invite: Reimagining Healthcare Delivery After The COVID-19 Crisis Our guest speakers will discuss how much the whole value chain of health service delivery has been impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock.com

In the latest in a series of virtual events presented by the Emirates Health Services Authority, an entity under the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, a new Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 4pm(UAE) will look into how the delivery of healthcare services is being reimagined after the COVID-19 crisis.

With speakers like Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Sector, Dubai Health Authority, Ahmed Osman, Associate Partner, McKinsey MENA, and Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO, Okadoc, will discuss how the global coronavirus pandemic crisis has resulted in a major transformation of consumer habits and care delivery in the healthcare industry.

Entitled "Reimagining Healthcare Delivery After The COVID-19 Crisis", this webinar will hear from key stakeholders in the sector about how many of the aforementioned changes will stay on for the long term, as well as new innovations that remain to be seen on this front.

To attend this webinar, register here.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Dinesh Pandey's Empire Sees 60% Growth in Two Years

Huge retail expansion under way.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The Next Game: HRH Prince Faisal on Saudi Arabia's Bold Push to Lead Global Esports

At the New Global Sports Conference 2025 in Riyadh, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud highlighted Saudi Arabia's ambitious push to become a global esports hub. Under his leadership, the Saudi Esports Federation has evolved into a central authority driving the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to contribute $13.3 billion to GDP and create 39,000 jobs by 2030.

By Mina Vucic
Technology

UAE Among Top 10 Countries with Most AI Companies Per Million Population, Global AI Competitiveness Index Reveals

Highlighting its growing prominence in AI enterprise density, the UAE stands alongside innovation hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Marketing

xNDigitize Is Disrupting Corporate Marketing And It's Working

Turning boardrooms into brainstorms and making corporate stories impossible to scroll past

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Finance

"We Got Funded!" Ex-Sequoia-India Investor Raises US$3 Million to Launch a New Arab Beauty Brand

AÏZA's formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and meet "Clean at Sephora" standards, while championing Arab culture and storytelling for a global audience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff