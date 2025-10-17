"We design our own boards and teach others how to build on them."

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

As part this series Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Khalid Al Awadhi, Founder of Remal, a startup redefining what it means to build technology from the ground up.

Blending Hardware and Imagination

Remal began with a simple idea: to create accessible open-source hardware that helps students, creators, and engineers experiment with technology.

"We design our own boards and teach others how to build on them," Al Awadhi said. "It's about creating a foundation for innovation."

Remal's signature board, Shabakkah, connects devices through Wi-Fi, enabling projects across education, agriculture, art, and smart systems. The company even uses UAE desert sand in the production process, merging culture with technology.

Al Awadhi also explained how Remal's boards have been used in schools, farms, and art installations to bring creative ideas to life.

Education as the Core of Innovation

Beyond technology, Remal's mission centers on education and empowerment. Through workshops with universities and institutions, the team teaches programming, robotics, and IoT design, nurturing the next generation of UAE innovators.

During the conversation, Al Awadhi shared how empowering others to build their own tech solutions has become the company's proudest achievement.

Success Beyond Profit

"Success for me is peace of mind," Al Awadhi reflected. "If I can educate, inspire, and see others build with what I've made, that's success."

In an increasingly digital world, Remal proves that innovation can be tactile, cultural, and deeply human.

