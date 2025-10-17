"The clients are happy because they get their packages delivered quickly, and the couriers are happy because they control their schedule."

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

Among the most inspiring stories was that of BOOM, a startup founded by Mariam Al Nuaimi (CEO) and Mariam Al Marri (CTO) — two friends, full-time professionals, and mothers who turned a simple frustration into a scalable business model powered by community.

From Personal Problem to Big Idea

BOOM started with a problem Mariam Al Nuaimi faced as a small business owner.

"I needed a courier to deliver my package," she recalled. "I was calling my friends, my family, asking if they knew anyone — and that's when the idea hit me. Why isn't there a better way to connect people who need deliveries with people who can help?"

When she shared the idea with her friend Mariam Al Marri, things clicked. "I had just finished a user experience course," Al Marri said. "So when Mariam told me about the concept, it was a boom moment — we could actually build this."

Together, they began shaping what would become a community-powered logistics platform — one where anyone could deliver, earn, and connect.

Building a Platform for People

Unlike traditional courier services with fixed hours and limited areas, BOOM lets individuals join as couriers on their own time — turning delivery into a side income opportunity and fostering a sense of connection.

"We wanted to create an open market," said Al Marri. "People can join anytime, switch online, and start helping others while earning extra income. The clients are happy because they get their packages delivered quickly, and the couriers are happy because they control their schedule."

It's a simple idea with deep social impact — one that strengthens local networks and empowers individuals. "Every delivery strengthens community bonds," the founders emphasized. "We're not just moving packages — we're connecting people and creating opportunities."

Balancing Careers, Motherhood, and Entrepreneurship

Both founders work full-time in government — Al Nuaimi at the Ministry of Education and Al Marri at the Navy — all while building BOOM and raising families.

"It's not easy," Al Nuaimi admitted. "We barely sleep sometimes, but we love what we do. I'm so blessed to have this journey with my friend. We support each other through everything."

Their friendship, the founders declared, has been the foundation of their business. "We discovered we had the same taste in everything — colors, designs, even ideas," laughed Al Marri. "It's like we were meant to build something together."

Winning Create Apps Championship and Meeting H.H. Sheikh Hamdan

BOOM officially launched its app in 2025 and quickly gained recognition after winning the Create Apps Championship, the flagship global competition of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

"After we won, the support from DCDE was incredible," said Al Nuaimi. "DCDE guided us through challenges, gave us advice, and helped us refine our application."

One of their most memorable moments was meeting H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. — twice. "It was amazing," Al Marri said. "Just being able to show him the app and see his reaction — that was unforgettable."

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Global Growth

When asked where they see BOOM in five years, both founders expressed their goals confidently: "Global expansion," they said. "We want to see BOOM help our neighboring countries — and eventually expand worldwide."

Their mission is to scale sustainably while maintaining what makes BOOM special: community, flexibility, and trust.

"If you connect your mind, heart, and body to your vision, and you work hard to manifest it, there's no reason it won't happen," Al Nuaimi said. "Winning the competition was just our trampoline. Now, we're flying."

Lessons in Resilience

When asked about their biggest lessons as founders, both reflected deeply.

"Our first mistake was thinking we could do everything ourselves," said Al Marri. "You can't. You need to ask for help, collaborate, and trust people."

"And never give up," added Al Nuaimi. "Even when it's hard — keep trying. Believe in yourself."

Their mantra: Stay with it. See it through till the end.

