50 Visionary Women: AlDhabi AlMheiri, Founder, Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids She was also recognized with the Diana Award for her dedication to fostering equality, sustainability, and humanitarian work through her initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids
AlDhabi AlMheiri, Founder, Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Rainbow Chimney Educational Aids is a brand inspired by the extraordinary journey of AlDhabi AlMheiri, the youngest Emirati entrepreneur. From the age of three, AlMheiri's deep love for books sparked a vision within her family to create something meaningful. Today, Rainbow Chimney stands as a beacon of joy, learning, and inclusivity for children around the world. The name Rainbow Chimney reflects AlMheiri's fascination with rainbows and the timeless song Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins. Before founding Rainbow Chimney, AlMheiri delighted in gifting her friends and cousins' toys paired with books, driven by her desire to share the magic of reading.

Now, through Rainbow Chimney, she inspires children everywhere, including individuals of determination— those with Down syndrome, autism, or visual impairments. Rainbow Chimney is the first bookshop in the Middle East to offer inclusive books and educational boxes tailored for children of all abilities. Its mission is to foster a love for reading and empower children to explore the world through stories that celebrate diversity and inclusion. AlMheiri is not just a young entrepreneur but also the recipient of several prestigious awards. She has been honored with the Women of Worth award by L'Oréal Paris, the Emirati Women Achiever award, and a fellowship from the Atlantic Council in collaboration with the U.S. Mission to the UAE. In 2024, she was also recognized with the Diana Award for her dedication to fostering equality, sustainability, and humanitarian work through her initiatives.

By the age of six, AlMheiri had read over 1,200 books, showcasing her immense passion for knowledge. Alongside her Guinness World Records as the youngest bilingual book publisher and columnist, she continues to lead with creativity and purpose, driving initiatives like inclusive books for children with special needs and storytelling projects in healthcare to aid in emotional healing.
