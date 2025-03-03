Her exceptional talent was recognized early in her career when she was named one of Asia's 40 Best Designers Under 40 in 2018

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Alina Valcarce is a trailblazing architect redefining the built environment with bold innovation, sustainability, and an unparalleled creative vision. As the Founder and Design Director of Valcarce Architects, she has established herself as a leading force in global architecture, pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for excellence. With a career spanning Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Valcarce has led transformative, award-winning projects that seamlessly merge architecture with nature, creating fluid, organic spaces that inspire and elevate human experiences.

Her firm, founded in 2022 in the UAE, has gained international acclaim, earning prestigious recognitions such as Emerging Architecture Firm of the Year 2024 by Design Middle East and Best Luxury Architecture Company of the Year by the Luxury Lifestyle Award. Her exceptional talent was recognized early in her career when she was named one of Asia's 40 Best Designers Under 40 in 2018. She was also honoured as one of the Top 50 Design Powerlist 2024, solidifying her reputation as a visionary shaping the future of architecture. Over the years, her projects have received multiple international awards, celebrated for their distinctive, nature-driven designs and pioneering sustainability strategies.

Notable works like Gaia – Luxury Habitat exemplify her commitment to environmentally responsible design, utilizing prefabricated structures to minimize waste and achieve net-zero carbon goals. Beyond architecture, Valcarce is a powerful advocate for gender equality in the construction industry, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. She is dedicated to empowering women in leadership, fostering innovation, and reshaping industry standards through sustainable solutions and cutting-edge construction technologies.