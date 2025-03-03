50 Visionary Women: Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare As a strong advocate for women's empowerment, Moopen launched Aster's Women in Leadership program, aimed at fostering leadership development among female employees.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Aster DM Healthcare
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Alisha Moppen joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2013, initially serving as a Director for GCC operations before being promoted to Managing Director for the region. In 2023, she played a pivotal role in a $1 billion transaction, which ultimately led to her appointment as the Group CEO. In this capacity, Moopen is responsible for steering the company's strategic direction and driving its expansion into new markets. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the region's largest integrated healthcare providers, operating a vast network of 15 hospitals, 117 clinics, and 285 pharmacies across the GCC. With a workforce of over 13,000 employees, including 1,673 doctors and 3,692 nurses, the company serves millions of patients annually, reinforcing its position as a leader in the healthcare sector.

Moopen is a chartered accountant and began her career at Ernst & Young. She holds degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan and a certificate in Global Leadership from Harvard University. She is also the first female Chapter Chair of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Dubai Chapter. As a strong advocate for women's empowerment, Moopen launched Aster's Women in Leadership program, aimed at fostering leadership development among female employees.

In November 2023, Aster DM Healthcare underwent a significant corporate restructuring, with a consortium led by Fajr Capital acquiring a 65% stake in the company's GCC operations. This move, coupled with an increased Moopen family stake in Aster's India operations, was designed to propel growth in key markets such as Saudi Arabia and Oman. The restructuring is expected to create 2,000 new jobs and strengthen Aster's competitive position, including plans to open 250 new pharmacies in Saudi Arabia and launch the Medcare Royal Hospital in Dubai.

With a combined market capitalization of US$2 billion, Aster DM Healthcare is well-positioned for sustained growth across its diverse markets. Moopen, the daughter of Aster DM Healthcare founder Dr. Azad Moopen, continues to build on her father's legacy while driving the company into a new era of innovation and expansion.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff