50 Visionary Women: Amira Sajwani, Co-Founder and CEO of PRYPCO Sajwani has also been instrumental in driving success for one of the region's leading real estate developers

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: PRYPCO
Amira Sajwani, Co-Founder and CEO of PRYPCO

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Amira Sajwani is the co-founder and CEO of PRYPCO, a dynamic proptech startup pioneering the way forward in the UAE's real estate landscape. It is transforming the sector by simplifying the entire real estate journey and connecting all key stakeholders—buyers, sellers, investors, brokers, agents, banks, and more—on a single ecosystem. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services to meet a diverse range of needs. With PRYPCO Mortgage, the company guides clients through the journey of owning their dream home, offering quick approvals and seamless processes.

PRYPCO Golden Visa provides a smooth pathway to long-term residency in the UAE, and PRYPCO Blocks enables investors to invest in Dubai's real estate with as little as AED 500. With PRYPCO One, its partners can access exclusive secondary properties and refer clients for mortgage and Golden Visa services. One of PRYPCO's key competitive advantages in the proptech industry is the unparalleled expertise of Sajwani, whose extensive knowledge and experience in real estate set the platform apart. As the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC, Sajwani has also been instrumental in driving success for one of the region's leading real estate developers.

Additionally, Sajwani holds one of the largest networks of real estate agents and brokers in the region, comprising over 3,000 professionals. This vast network and her strategic vision position PRYPCO as a market leader, delivering innovative and impactful solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the real estate industry. What truly sets PRYPCO apart is its ability to provide a comprehensive suite of real estate services, covering every aspect of a client's real estate journey. Unlike competitors who offer standalone services, PRYPCO delivers a seamless, all-in-one solution, making it the preferred choice for anyone navigating the real estate landscape.
