50 Visionary Women: Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President, Tahaluf Her primary focus is on the development and expansion of the business, ensuring alignment with the Kingdom's vision.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Tahaluf
Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President, Tahaluf

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Annabelle Mader has been the Senior Vice President at Tahaluf since January 2023. Previously, Annabelle worked as a Group Director at Informa Markets and as a Sales Manager at Dubai World Trade Centre. Annabelle has extensive experience in sales and technology, having contributed to various B2B events in Saudi Arabia. Mander holds a degree in Business Management & Sport Science from Nottingham Trent University. Her primary focus is on the development and expansion of the business, ensuring alignment with the Kingdom's vision.

Additionally, she is the custodian of the Food and Tech Portfolio, which has been making tremendous strides with historic events such as LEAP, Black Hat MEA, DeepFest, InFlavour, and a new launch, 24 Fintech. Tahaluf sets itself apart through strategic partnerships, a national focus, and its ability to generate economic impact. The unique shareholder structure – involving Informa PLC and Saudi Government entities – grants us unparalleled resources and expertise.

By aligning its events with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Tahaluf plays a crucial role in national development. The large-scale events, designed to attract foreign investment and foster collaboration, significantly contribute to economic growth, while the combination of Informa's global reach and local Saudi knowledge enables the company to offer events appealing to both international and domestic audiences. Tahaluf's emphasis on economic impact, strategic partnerships, and national development, which encompasses hiring exceptional talent and building an industry leading team, distinguishes it within the event organising sector.
