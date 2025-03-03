50 Visionary Women: Donna Sultan, CEO, KEO Sultan has devoted her career to leading KEO into becoming one of the leading multi-disciplinary and award-winning consultancies in the GCC and worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: KEO
Donna Sultan, CEO, KEO

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Donna Sultan has been the CEO of KEO since 1991 and became President and CEO in 2016. Educated in the US and raised in Europe and the US, her background includes strategic planning and management consulting. She has over 40 years' professional experience in the Middle East and is ranked as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the Arab World, one of the 12 most influential businesswomen in the Gulf. She has been awarded many accolades for her efforts and was named 'Construction Executive of the Year', 'Business Woman of the Year' and recently named MEED's 'Female Leader of the Year'.

Sultan has skilfully positioned the firm as a globally recognized multidiscipline practice working on some of the region's largest and most prestigious construction projects and serving a wide array of public and private sector clients spanning the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe. She has fostered and developed KEO's renowned blend of highly skilled project and construction management competencies, design innovation, engineering know-how, sustainability principles, local knowledge and global insights, which has in turn, earned the company the highest level of client confidence and industry respect.

She oversaw the development of the allied practices, as subsidiaries bringing in new revenue streams from brands such as InSite, C-Quest, F&M+. Sultan has devoted her career to leading KEO into becoming one of the leading multi-disciplinary and award-winning consultancies in the GCC and worldwide.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff