Sultan has devoted her career to leading KEO into becoming one of the leading multi-disciplinary and award-winning consultancies in the GCC and worldwide.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Donna Sultan has been the CEO of KEO since 1991 and became President and CEO in 2016. Educated in the US and raised in Europe and the US, her background includes strategic planning and management consulting. She has over 40 years' professional experience in the Middle East and is ranked as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the Arab World, one of the 12 most influential businesswomen in the Gulf. She has been awarded many accolades for her efforts and was named 'Construction Executive of the Year', 'Business Woman of the Year' and recently named MEED's 'Female Leader of the Year'.

Sultan has skilfully positioned the firm as a globally recognized multidiscipline practice working on some of the region's largest and most prestigious construction projects and serving a wide array of public and private sector clients spanning the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe. She has fostered and developed KEO's renowned blend of highly skilled project and construction management competencies, design innovation, engineering know-how, sustainability principles, local knowledge and global insights, which has in turn, earned the company the highest level of client confidence and industry respect.

She oversaw the development of the allied practices, as subsidiaries bringing in new revenue streams from brands such as InSite, C-Quest, F&M+. Sultan has devoted her career to leading KEO into becoming one of the leading multi-disciplinary and award-winning consultancies in the GCC and worldwide.