50 Visionary Women: Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member, Shareholder and Director at AW Rostamani Group She oversees the Group Properties division, being the Chief Executive Officer of AWR Properties.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: AW Rostamani Group
Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member, Shareholder and Director at AW Rostamani Group

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Dr. Amina Al Rostamani is the Chief Operating Officer of the Group, overseeing The Group corporate services and functions. She also oversees the Group Properties division, being the Chief Executive Officer of AWR Properties. In addition, Dr. Al Rostamani is a Non-Executive Board member at HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Non-Executive Board Member at Al Jalila Foundation, Non-Executive Board Member at Sandooq Al Watan, Non-Executive Board Member of Dubai Chambers, Non-Executive Board Member of Ajman University's Board of Trustees, Committee Member of the UAE National Election Committee and Advisory Board Member at Tharawat Family Business Forum.

Dr. Al Rostamani holds degrees at both the Bachelor and Master levels, as well as a Doctorate in Engineering from George Washington University, Washington D.C. She is an acknowledged authority on wireless technologies, and her contributions have been published in several leading publications and journals.
