50 Visionary Women: Dr. Manar AlMoneef, Chief Investment Officer, NEOM Throughout her career, she has built a track record of delivering growth as well as operational and financial improvements in complex situations and organizations.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Dr. Manar Almoneef brings a record of transformational leadership to her role as Chief Investment Officer for NEOM, where she is responsible for developing and implementing its investment strategy. As part of her role, AlMoneef works on creating and executing growth initiatives, including identifying and developing new business opportunities as well as building partnerships. AlMoneef is a proactive and performance-driven professional with 20 years of operational expertise. Throughout her career, she has built a track record of delivering growth as well as operational and financial improvements in complex situations and organizations.

Prior to joining NEOM, AlMoneef held various commercial and operational leadership roles globally and regionally. At GE, she served in various roles over the course of 10 years, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer at GE Renewable Energy in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. There she led the company's onshore wind business and renewables portfolio and was responsible for driving growth and operations as well as bringing together technology, services and digital solutions across the entire spectrum of renewable energy development.

Before her time at GE, AlMoneef was the Director General for Health Care and Life Science at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA). In her last role there, she was leading knowledge-based investments in Saudi Arabia and positioning the Kingdom globally as a premier investment destination. AlMoneef, who has an executive Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, also holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Oncology and Genetics from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.
