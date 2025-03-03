Dr. Matar has received over 35 prestigious awards for her achievements in science and leadership.

Dr. Maryan Matar is celebrated as the most influential scientist in the UAE. Her exceptional contributions to preventive healthcare and the advancement of genetic sciences in the Arab world have placed her among the top 20 Arab scientists, as recognized by the British scientific community.

Dr. Matar has received over 35 prestigious awards for her achievements in science and leadership. She holds numerous recognitions and board memberships across the MENA region, acknowledging her contributions to preventive healthcare, epigenetics, regenerative therapies, and women's leadership.

She was honored with the Pioneering Arab Woman in Healthcare Innovation award at the 21st Pioneer Leadership Award in Healthcare ceremony in Kuwait, as well as the Arab Excellence Award for Scientific Research by the General Secretariat of the Arab League.