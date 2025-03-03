The agency brands under her leadership have consistently been recognised as top-performing companies in the region

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Elda Choucair is CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA, spearheading the group's growth and transformation since 2021. With a 19-year tenure at Omnicom, she has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, and driving the group's digital and technological advancements. The agency brands under her leadership have consistently been recognised as top-performing companies in the region, earning accolades at Effies MENA, Dubai Lynx, and MENA Digital Awards and being recognised by COMvergence.

A champion of positive change, Choucair is committed to creating a more equitable and sustainable industry. She actively contributes to industry organisations and is widely acknowledged as a leading figure in the region. Her exceptional leadership has been recognised by Forbes (100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen/Global Meets Local), Arabian Business (Dubai 100) and Campaign Middle East (Power List). She was also announced as a Cannes Lions Awarding Jury member in 2024.