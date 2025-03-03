50 Visionary Women: Elena Sorlini, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports She was Vice President at Macquarie Airports, one of the largest private airport owners and operators, where she was responsible for the asset management activities of Rome Airports and Copenhagen Airports.

Elena Sorlini, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports

Elena Sorlini has over 20 years of aviation industry experience and currently holds the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. She is also a member of the board at Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Aviation and ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services. Sorlini has held executive positions globally in the wider aviation ecosystem, including Vice President of Strategic Planning at Oman Aviation Group and Director of Strategy at Copenhagen Airports.

Before that, she was Vice President at Macquarie Airports, one of the largest private airport owners and operators, where she was responsible for the asset management activities of Rome Airports and Copenhagen Airports. Sorlini holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, majoring in Planning and Control from Bocconi University, and a Master's degree in Corporate Finance. She also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Copenhagen Business School.
