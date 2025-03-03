You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

LYVELY is the UAE's first homegrown Social monetization platform revolutionising the landscape of social media by creating a platform for creators, professionals and businesses to monetise their digital content through a Fiat and a tokenised ecosystem. With the launch and listing of "LVLY", Lyvely is the first creator platform with a listed token across three centralised exchanges, with many more in the pipeline. Lyvely is also backed by the first multi-billion-dollar institution, Phoenix Group PLC, listed on ADX. They are one of the world's largest bitcoin miners and the first tech, web3 and blockchain company to be listed in the region, on ADX.

Since Lyvely's soft launch in August, it has experienced rapid user adoption and has earned significant brand recognition and a stellar reputation, having already garnered over 165,000 active users and more than 270,000 followers on social media with a highly engaged community. Zafar is very much a corporate powerhouse in the Middle East, known as the "Rockstar Lawyer" – Zafar has been the right hand to rulers and visionaries across the Middle East, has built and listed billion dollar corporations, this is what leads Lyvely to success.

She says: "We are the first social monetization platform which has launched and listed its own crypto token and listed it across centralised exchanges and created its own tokenised ecosystem. Our five-year goal is to be recognised Globally as UAE's homegrown tech social monetization platform, rivalling big tech and transforming the lives of 100M people, by enabling them to fully monetise from their digital content."