This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Alrumayan is the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for ROSHN Group, which is owned by Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is the leading real estate developer in the nation. It is known for creating integrated living environments that feature accessible green spaces, sports amenities, and cycling infrastructure. Through the use of advanced technology and sustainable practices, ROSHN is spearheading large-scale construction projects across KSA.

Their ambitious plans include the development of over 400,000 homes, 1,000 educational facilities, and 700 places of worship by 2030, covering a land area exceeding 200 million sq m. ROSHN has set a precedent with the successful early delivery of the SEDRA community in Riyadh, spanning 35 million sq m., followed by the completion of the ALAROUS community in Jeddah, covering 4 million sq m.

Currently, they are working on various projects, including the innovative MARAFY canal project, which will connect residential areas in Jeddah to the Red Sea via an 11km canal. Since she joined in 2021, Alrumayan's media strategy has expertly navigated the complexities of a large-scale company, utilising a diversified approach that leverages both established and emerging media channels to promote ROSHN's new sustainable, quality-focused communities.

Alrumayan's biggest contributions to the group have included utilising varied marketing tools and techniques to increase ROSHN brand awareness, positioning the group as a leading developer in the region. Another key component of her strategy involves utilising ROSHN's prominent sponsorship activities to elevate brand recognition and achieve the company's communication objectives. Notable partnerships include KSA's inaugural Formula 1 events in Jeddah and the Saudi Pro League.