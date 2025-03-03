Al Rostamani previously served as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Head of Personal Banking at FAB, responsible for leading the transformation of FAB's consumer bank, instilling a customer and digital-first mindset

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Hana Al Rostamani is the Group Chief Executive Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). A seasoned C-suite executive with more than 20 years of experience in banking and financial services, Al Rostamani previously served as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Head of Personal Banking at FAB, responsible for leading the transformation of FAB's consumer bank, instilling a customer and digital-first mindset.

A graduate of George Washington University in the US, Al Rostamani has served as an independent director in Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (Du) and was vice-chairperson of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Services. She is currently a member of MasterCard Advisory. As the only female Group Chief Executive Officer of a major U.A.E.-headquartered bank and publicly listed corporation within the U.A.E., Al Rostamani is recognized for her leadership skills and forward-thinking vision. Her most recent accolade includes her nomination in Forbes Middle East, being ranked third as featured in 'Middle East's Power Business Women 2021' list. Al Rostamani is married and has three children. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.