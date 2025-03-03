As the CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, she spearheaded initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and support SMEs across the UAE.

Her Excellency Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei was appointed as the UAE's Minister of State for Entrepreneurship during the cabinet reshuffle in July 2024. A distinguished entrepreneur, she brings a wealth of experience from both the private and public sectors to her role, reflecting her unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving economic development in the UAE. H.E. Al Mazrouei has held several high-profile positions in leading government institutions. As the CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, she spearheaded initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and support SMEs across the UAE. She also served as an Advisor to the Chairman at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Director General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA), and Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG).

Before joining government service, she was the Group Chief Operating Officer at Mazrui International LLC, a family-founded Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio. Her accomplishments have garnered widespread recognition. In 2013, she was honored with the Arab Women's Award for Entrepreneurship. She was ranked 26th on Forbes Middle East's 2014 list of the world's 200 most powerful Arab women and was named among Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen in 2017.

Beyond her professional achievements, H.E. Al Mazrouei is deeply respected for her business acumen, creativity, and dedication to mentoring Emirati talent. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Management Information Systems (2001) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Global Leadership (2005) from the United Arab Emirates University. Her academic and professional journey reflects her passion for leadership and her drive to inspire innovation and economic growth in the UAE.