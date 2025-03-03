50 Visionary Women: H.E. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah, Philanthropist Her Intisar Foundation offers hope to women enduring the trauma of war through an innovative support program designed to help them recover psychologically.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image provided
H.E. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah, Philanthropist

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

A princess from the Kuwaiti ruling family, H.E. Sheikha Intisar AlSabah is committed to nurturing the next generation of authentic leaders -in Kuwait and beyond- by unlocking the transformative power of theater for their personal and professional growth. H.E. AlSabah is the founder of several initiatives. Her Intisar Foundation offers hope to women enduring the trauma of war through an innovative support program designed to help them recover psychologically.

Her non-profit organizations, Alnowair and Bareec, leverage positive psychology and theatre techniques to supplement formal education systems and drive meaningful organizational change. Her social enterprises, Intisars and Ebbarra, engaging in jewelry and poetry respectively, guide women on a journey of self-love and empowerment.

H.E. AlSabah received the insignia of the Knight in the Order of the Crown from His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium. She was also honoured with the insignia of the Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from H.E. Former French President François Holland that was given by H.E. Former French Minister and Current Mayor of Nice M. Christian Estrosi.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury

"I measure my success in repeat clients, because in real estate, you start off with a small pool of clients, and the only way for you to actually grow is by growing this pool of clients."

By Tamara Pupic
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Navigating Necessity: How Lebanon's 2019 Economic Collapse Led Rudy Younes To Build Two Startups That Are Now Hitting Six-Figure Revenues

"I believe in leveraging technology to empower individuals and businesses throughout MENA, helping them achieve more and improve their livelihoods."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed