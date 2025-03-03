She has played a crucial role in the preparation and development of Qatar's National Health and Public Health Strategies

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari has been a pivotal figure at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), where she has held the position of Managing Director since 2007. Dr. Al Kuwari began her career at HMC's Women's Hospital in 1996 and steadily advanced through the ranks to become Managing Director. Her extensive experience also includes roles at the World Health Organisation (WHO), Reuters, and work as a freelance health reporter and writer.

Dr. Al Kuwari's educational achievements are notable, with a PhD in Healthcare Management from Brunel University in the UK. Her academic background has significantly contributed to her leadership and strategic vision at HMC. As Managing Director, Dr. Al Kuwari is responsible for overseeing the operational and strategic management of HMC, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services. She has played a crucial role in the preparation and development of Qatar's National Health and Public Health Strategies, monitoring their progress and implementation. Her dedication and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the healthcare landscape in Qatar.