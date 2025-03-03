50 Visionary Women: HRH Princess Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, Secretary General, Alwaleed Philanthropies Princess Lamia received the first of its kind "Change Maker Award" at the Aid & Trade Conference in London in recognition of her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Alwaleed Philanthropies
HRH Princess Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, Secretary General, Alwaleed Philanthropies

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud Alsaud is the Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies. She is the daughter of Prince Majed bin Saud, the son of King Saud bin Abdulaziz AlSaud. For over 38 years, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and initiated projects in over 164 countries regardless of gender, race, or religion. The foundation collaborates with a range of philanthropic, government, and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding through education.

Working with its partners, Alwaleed Philanthropies seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world. Princess Lamia was appointed Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies in April 2016, having previously served as Executive Manager of Media & Communication at the foundation. Princess Lamia earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2001 from Misr International University, Cairo, majoring in Public Relations & Marketing Advertising with a minor in Journalism. In 2003, she started the publishing company, Sada Al Arab. The company produced three magazines and was operated from Cairo, Beirut and Dubai. She also became a partner in a number of marketing companies based in Egypt, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in 2006.

In 2010, Princess Lamia published her first novel, Children & Blood, through Dar Al Saqi, one of the most respected independent publishing companies in the Middle East. The book tackles the complex issue of honour killings, and reflects on the harsh realities with which women in the Middle East are faced with. In 2017, Her Royal Highness received an honorary medal from the Vice President of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh in recognition of her philanthropic efforts in the country. That same year, Princess Lamia was announced winner of the Achievement in Philanthropies Award at the Arab Women of the Year 2017, held in London. Princess Lamia received the first of its kind "Change Maker Award" at the Aid & Trade Conference in London in recognition of her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts worldwide.

Her Royal Highness was also presented with National Council's first-ever Philanthropic Leadership Award to HRH in Washington, DC, "in recognition of HRH's efforts to contribute to a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world." In 2018, she was awarded the "Woman Leader in Community Development Excellence Award" which was given by the Middle East Excellence Awards Institute honoring women leaders and executives in Dubai, UAE. In March 2018, Princess Lamia was honored with the Baden Powell Fellowship pin by the World Scout Foundation in recognition of AP's contributions to the WSF's support of youth around the world.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury

"I measure my success in repeat clients, because in real estate, you start off with a small pool of clients, and the only way for you to actually grow is by growing this pool of clients."

By Tamara Pupic
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Navigating Necessity: How Lebanon's 2019 Economic Collapse Led Rudy Younes To Build Two Startups That Are Now Hitting Six-Figure Revenues

"I believe in leveraging technology to empower individuals and businesses throughout MENA, helping them achieve more and improve their livelihoods."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed