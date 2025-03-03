50 Visionary Women: Huda Kattan, Founder, Huda Beauty Huda Kattan's story is a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and authenticity, making her a trailblazer and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs around the world.

Huda Kattan, Founder, Huda Beauty

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Huda Kattan is a globally acclaimed beauty mogul, entrepreneur, and makeup artist, best known as the founder of Huda Beauty, one of the world's most influential and successful beauty brands. Her journey from a makeup enthusiast to the helm of a multi-million-dollar empire has made her one of the most recognized figures in the beauty industry, with millions of followers on social media and a loyal global customer base.

Born in the USA to Iraqi parents, Kattan initially pursued a career in finance but soon realized her passion lay in makeup. She studied at the Makeup Designory in Los Angeles and began her professional career as a makeup artist. Her breakthrough came when she started sharing beauty tips, tutorials, and makeup looks on her blog and Instagram, quickly amassing a massive following. Known for her authenticity and relatable personality, Kattan's expertise in makeup artistry helped her stand out in the competitive beauty space. In 2013, Kattan launched Huda Beauty, beginning with high-quality false eyelashes that quickly gained popularity, partly due to her savvy use of social media to connect with her audience. Her ability to identify and meet the diverse beauty needs of her followers propelled the brand's rapid growth.

Over the years, Huda Beauty expanded its offerings to include foundations, eyeshadow palettes, lip products, and skincare, all celebrated for their quality, innovation, and inclusivity. Kattan has built a beauty empire that not only resonates with a global audience but has also earned her a place on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women. She is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry, ensuring her brand represents and celebrates a wide range of skin tones and beauty standards. Huda Kattan's story is a testament to the power of passion, creativity, and authenticity, making her a trailblazer and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs around the world.
