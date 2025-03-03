50 Visionary Women: Joelle Mardinian, Founder and CEO, Clinica Joelle She has built a strong personal brand over the years, becoming a significant influencer in the beauty industry, especially in the Arab world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Image credit: Clinica Joelle
Joelle Mardinian, Founder and CEO, Clinica Joelle

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Joelle Mardinian is a Lebanese-British beauty icon, entrepreneur, and television presenter, widely known in the Middle East for her expertise in beauty and fashion. Mardinian gained immense popularity as the host of the successful makeover TV show "Joelle", which aired on MBC (Middle East Broadcasting Center). On the show, she helped transform people's appearances, offering beauty tips and showcasing cutting-edge cosmetic treatments. She has built a strong personal brand over the years, becoming a significant influencer in the beauty industry, especially in the Arab world.

Known for her dynamic and engaging personality, Mardinian is passionate about helping others feel confident through beauty transformations. Mardinian's ability to balance her role as a beauty expert, entrepreneur, and mother has inspired many women in the region. She frequently shares her life, beauty routines, and insights into cosmetic trends with her millions of followers on social media.
