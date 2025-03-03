50 Visionary Women: Katrina Mankani, Managing Director and Director of Positive Education, Fortes Education Fortes is a driving force behind the Positive Education initiative implemented at its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Fortes Education
Katrina Mankani, Managing Director and Director of Positive Education, Fortes Education

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Katrina Mankani is an accomplished leader in the UAE's educational sector, serving as the Managing Director and Director of Positive Education at Fortes Education, a Dubai-based operator of K-12 schools and preschools. She is also the Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS), Fortes Education's preschool chain, and a driving force behind the Positive Education initiative implemented at its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School.

These roles highlight her commitment to integrating innovative teaching practices with positive psychology principles, fostering environments where students excel both academically and emotionally. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Fortes Education is a distinguished institution in the UAE's educational landscape, operating two premier K-12 schools and ten preschools in Dubai. Its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School, are highly acclaimed, both earning the prestigious "Outstanding" rating from the British Schools Overseas (BSO) Inspection Bureau.

Notably, Sunmarke School ranks 69th globally and 3rd in Dubai for International Baccalaureate (IB) results, with an impressive average score of 36.2 points—5.88 points above the world average. Fortes Education is a pioneer in Positive Education, an innovative approach that combines academic learning with character development and emotional well-being. This philosophy is woven into the curriculum, creating an environment where students thrive holistically.

Additionally, Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS) offer nurturing and stimulating settings for early learners, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning. With over 40 years of experience, Fortes Education is steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class education that enlightens young minds, empowers students to reach their potential, and enriches the communities it serves.

"Education is often described as the great equaliser, but at Fortes Education, we believe it's also the great differentiator," Mankani says. "What sets us apart? We teach students to think critically, act compassionately, and live purposefully. Our schools and nurseries champion Positive Education, a revolutionary approach that blends academic excellence with character building and emotional well-being. Imagine children not just solving complex equations but also showing genuine kindness to their peers—a rare but vital combination in today's world."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff