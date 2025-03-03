Fortes is a driving force behind the Positive Education initiative implemented at its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Katrina Mankani is an accomplished leader in the UAE's educational sector, serving as the Managing Director and Director of Positive Education at Fortes Education, a Dubai-based operator of K-12 schools and preschools. She is also the Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS), Fortes Education's preschool chain, and a driving force behind the Positive Education initiative implemented at its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School.

These roles highlight her commitment to integrating innovative teaching practices with positive psychology principles, fostering environments where students excel both academically and emotionally. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Fortes Education is a distinguished institution in the UAE's educational landscape, operating two premier K-12 schools and ten preschools in Dubai. Its flagship schools, Sunmarke School and Regent International School, are highly acclaimed, both earning the prestigious "Outstanding" rating from the British Schools Overseas (BSO) Inspection Bureau.

Notably, Sunmarke School ranks 69th globally and 3rd in Dubai for International Baccalaureate (IB) results, with an impressive average score of 36.2 points—5.88 points above the world average. Fortes Education is a pioneer in Positive Education, an innovative approach that combines academic learning with character development and emotional well-being. This philosophy is woven into the curriculum, creating an environment where students thrive holistically.

Additionally, Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS) offer nurturing and stimulating settings for early learners, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning. With over 40 years of experience, Fortes Education is steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class education that enlightens young minds, empowers students to reach their potential, and enriches the communities it serves.

"Education is often described as the great equaliser, but at Fortes Education, we believe it's also the great differentiator," Mankani says. "What sets us apart? We teach students to think critically, act compassionately, and live purposefully. Our schools and nurseries champion Positive Education, a revolutionary approach that blends academic excellence with character building and emotional well-being. Imagine children not just solving complex equations but also showing genuine kindness to their peers—a rare but vital combination in today's world."