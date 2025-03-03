50 Visionary Women: Katya Kovtunovich, fashion designer Her mission is to connect Dubai's past and present, and introduce Dubai heritage to the visitors in a modern, attractive and interactive way, inspiring them to share peace.

Katya Kovtunovich, fashion designer

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Born in a small town in Russia, Katya Kovtunovich moved to London with just US$200 in her pocket, to pursue a career in fashion. After nonstop work for five years, she became a Vogue journalist. She started making her own clothes at the age of nine, as her parents could not afford it. She developed a talent to re-design any used clothes into a masterpiece and continued creating even in older years.

Following compliments and multiple requests from people in 2011, she started her own brand, which coincided with her move to Dubai to work with Chalhoub Group. Her fashion brand Sadu Tunics was founded in Dubai in 2011. Working with traditional UAE textiles, Sadu became one of the brand's most iconic projects. Kovtunovich turned the heritage of Sadu -previously used for Arabic tents and camel covers- into immediately recognizable modern designs that became popular with clients in over 70 countries, are loved by celebrities, got recognized by the UAE government, were sold at the Expo 2020, and have also been worn by UAE Ministers.

Reviving UAE culture and introducing it to the world has become the brand's identity, earning Kovtunovich the status of UAE Cultural Ambassador. Her mission is to connect Dubai's past and present, and introduce Dubai heritage to the visitors in a modern, attractive and interactive way, inspiring them to share peace.
