50 Visionary Women: Leila Hoteit, Managing Director & Senior Partner; Boston Consulting Group (Dubai) Dr. Hoteit specializes in human capital development including education, workforce skilling, and women's economic empowerment.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image Credit: Boston Consulting Group
Leila Hoteit, Managing Director & Senior Partner; Boston Consulting Group ( Dubai)

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Dr. Leila Hoteit is a Partner and Managing Director with the Boston Consulting Group in the Middle East and a member of the public sector practice where she leads the education and human capital development business. She has 17 years of strategy and operation experience acquired through various projects in the Middle East and Europe. Dr. Hoteit specializes in human capital development including education, workforce skilling, and women's economic empowerment. She works with policymakers, regulatory authorities, and key public-sector entities on policy development, strategic planning, organizational development, and governance.

She has led multiple assignments covering policy and strategy development, operating model development, and strategy-based transformation for leading government entities in the MENA region. Recent engagements she has led include: the development of a national education and training strategy for a GCC country covering Pre-K, K12, Higher Education and TVET; a transformation for the TVET sector for a GCC country; the development of a human capital framework for a GCC country, looking at necessary policies and programs to increase nationals' participation and employment in strategic sectors of the economy; the development of a program to create jobs and increase national employment (in particular female employment) in the creative and digital industries of a GCC country.

Dr. Hoteit has an MBA with distinction from INSEAD, as well as a Ph.D. in signal processing and a B.Eng. in electrical engineering from the Imperial College of London. She has authored multiple patents in the field of signal processing. A citizen of both the U.K. and Lebanon, Dr. Hoteit is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. In 2014, she was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader for her work on human capital development.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff