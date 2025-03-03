You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Dr. Leila Hoteit is a Partner and Managing Director with the Boston Consulting Group in the Middle East and a member of the public sector practice where she leads the education and human capital development business. She has 17 years of strategy and operation experience acquired through various projects in the Middle East and Europe. Dr. Hoteit specializes in human capital development including education, workforce skilling, and women's economic empowerment. She works with policymakers, regulatory authorities, and key public-sector entities on policy development, strategic planning, organizational development, and governance.

She has led multiple assignments covering policy and strategy development, operating model development, and strategy-based transformation for leading government entities in the MENA region. Recent engagements she has led include: the development of a national education and training strategy for a GCC country covering Pre-K, K12, Higher Education and TVET; a transformation for the TVET sector for a GCC country; the development of a human capital framework for a GCC country, looking at necessary policies and programs to increase nationals' participation and employment in strategic sectors of the economy; the development of a program to create jobs and increase national employment (in particular female employment) in the creative and digital industries of a GCC country.

Dr. Hoteit has an MBA with distinction from INSEAD, as well as a Ph.D. in signal processing and a B.Eng. in electrical engineering from the Imperial College of London. She has authored multiple patents in the field of signal processing. A citizen of both the U.K. and Lebanon, Dr. Hoteit is fluent in English, French, and Arabic. In 2014, she was selected by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader for her work on human capital development.