By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image provided
Mahra Al Hosani, student, Dubai Medical College

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Mahra Al Hosani is currently in her second year at Dubai Medical College, where she is pursuing a degree in medicine. In addition to her academic pursuits, she serves as the co-president of the DMC Scientific Research Club. Her involvement in leadership roles also includes a curriculum community alumni, Inter-professional Education council member, and a basketball vice captain at DMC.

Al Hosani has gained valuable experience through participation in various clinical seminars, conferences, research courses, health science camps, pre-med courses, psychology camps, and ongoing scientific research projects.

This diverse background has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the medical field, including medical practices, procedures, interprofessional communication, ethical standards, and legal regulations. As a result, she is well-prepared to volunteer and shadow at medical care centers, local clinics, and during bi-annual international trips.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

