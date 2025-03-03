You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Maria Morris' journey in real estate began in the UK working for best-in-class Developers, such as the Berkeley Group. Following a 15-year career in London and the home counties, Morris made the move to Dubai in 2014 working as Head of MENA Residential and a Global Residential Board member for a leading international real estate firm and led the residential consultancy for the Residences at the iconic Atlantis The Royal project on the Palm Jumeirah from its conception back in 2014.

Morris advised on the full spectrum from the conceptual design and spatial planning, through to branding, marketing and sales. In 2021, Morris founded her own company, Morris Morris Global, specializing in prime and super-prime property in Dubai, and working with clients in key global wealth centres internationally. As the owner of Dubai's first female wholly-owned business, Morris ensures herself and the team lead with class and character, guiding clients through the complex world of luxury real estate, advising on sales, leasing, lifestyle, and investments with the same dedication to excellence across the entire real estate spectrum.

Maria Morris Global has quickly become a force in the luxury property market across Dubai, due to Morris' own personal vision to utilize cutting-edge creative and innovative approaches to property marketing. Maria Morris Global isn't just another real estate agency; they're bringing a bold, dynamic approach to the market, with Morris' ambition to not only lead locally in Dubai and the UAE, but to make waves globally, combining her exceptional levels of expertise, passion, and own client personal touch. Morris and her close-knit MMG brokerage team, deliver exceptional service with a level of agility and finesse that sets them apart, building trust and long-term relationships with clients around the globe. It's this blend of business and personality that has created a word-of-mouth reputation that expands far beyond Dubai for both Morris and her Maria Morris Global company brand.

With over 25 years of experience, Morris' knowledge and expertise is hard-earned, built on a trusted portfolio of high-value clients and an authoritative voice in the prime, super-prime and ultra-prime residential sector globally. Morris has firmly established herself as a global powerhouse in the luxury real estate sector, making a significant impact from Dubai to key markets across Europe, the UK, and the USA. Her international experience and refined expertise have elevated her presence in Dubai's high-end property market, offering clients a truly world-class perspective. Her industry knowledge and leadership have been recognized by some of the most prestigious media outlets, with features in The Financial Times, The Telegraph, Khaleej Times, Mansion Global, Gulf News, The Sunday Times, and Forbes.

These publications have highlighted her market insights, record-breaking transactions, and her role in shaping Dubai's luxury real estate landscape. Beyond print media, Morris has become a recognized face on major global television networks. She has made guest appearances on Bravo TV's 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' and starred in her own Discovery+/HGTV show, 'Selling Dubai', which followed her and her team as they documented the rise of her new real estate business in Dubai, further solidifying her status as one of the most influential figures in the luxury property sector. Morris' influence also extends beyond sales and media, as she is an active participant in high-profile international real estate panels and speaking engagements.

Her thought leadership and deep understanding of the global luxury market have made her a sought-after speaker at industry events, where she shares insights on emerging trends, investment opportunities, and market shifts. Her extensive experience, entrepreneurial success, and authoritative presence in both media and international real estate circles position her as a leading figure in the industry. Morris' ability to blend global market knowledge with Dubai's ultra-luxury real estate landscape has made her an invaluable resource for high-net-worth clients, investors, and developers worldwide.