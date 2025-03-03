50 Visionary Women: Mayada Badr, CEO, Culinary Arts Commission of the Ministry of Culture, KSA She represented the Kingdom on several international occasions and was supervised by a group of renowned chefs around the world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Culinary Arts Commission of the Ministry of Culture, KSA
Mayada Badr, CEO, Culinary Arts Commission of the Ministry of Culture, KSA

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Mayada Badr is the CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission of the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She was appointed by a decision of the Minister of Culture in 2020. She is a graduate of the International School of Le Cordon Bleu Paris and the former Creative Executive Chef of Black Cardamom. She represented the Kingdom on several international occasions and was supervised by a group of renowned chefs around the world.

Badr pursued studies in the culinary arts and joined the renowned Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute in the capital city of France, Paris. She obtained a higher diploma in baking and culinary arts after intensive training under the supervision of world-class chefs. Before her studies in France, she earned a Bachelor's degree from Parsons School of Design in New York, USA.

She worked at Black Cardamom as a Creative Executive Chef. In 2020, a decision was issued to appoint her as the head of the culinary sector, and to appoint her as CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, one of the eleven authorities concerned with developing the cultural sector in the Kingdom.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff