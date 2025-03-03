She represented the Kingdom on several international occasions and was supervised by a group of renowned chefs around the world.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Mayada Badr is the CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission of the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She was appointed by a decision of the Minister of Culture in 2020. She is a graduate of the International School of Le Cordon Bleu Paris and the former Creative Executive Chef of Black Cardamom. She represented the Kingdom on several international occasions and was supervised by a group of renowned chefs around the world.

Badr pursued studies in the culinary arts and joined the renowned Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute in the capital city of France, Paris. She obtained a higher diploma in baking and culinary arts after intensive training under the supervision of world-class chefs. Before her studies in France, she earned a Bachelor's degree from Parsons School of Design in New York, USA.

She worked at Black Cardamom as a Creative Executive Chef. In 2020, a decision was issued to appoint her as the head of the culinary sector, and to appoint her as CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, one of the eleven authorities concerned with developing the cultural sector in the Kingdom.