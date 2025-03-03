Under Ataya's visionary leadership, Mumzworld has experienced remarkable growth, firmly establishing itself as the regional leader in its niche.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Mona Ataya, the CEO and founder of Mumzworld.com, is one of the Middle East's most prominent women entrepreneurs. Beyond leading a successful and growing SME, Ataya is on a mission to empower mothers across the region. Over the past nine years, she has transformed Mumzworld from a business plan into a leading e-commerce platform that serves over 2 million mothers across the Middle East.

Founded in 2011, Mumzworld has revolutionized the e-commerce experience for mothers, babies, and children in the region. Today, the platform offers over 250,000 products, a vibrant and engaged community, exclusive offerings, and delivery to more than 20 countries. Known for its fast, convenient, and cost-effective service, Mumzworld has become the go-to destination for parents seeking quality products at everyday low prices.

Under Ataya's visionary leadership, Mumzworld has experienced remarkable growth, firmly establishing itself as the regional leader in its niche. Her contributions extend beyond the company, as she also serves on the Advisory Board for RetailME and the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF), helping shape the future of retail in the region. Through her dedication and innovative approach, Ataya continues to inspire employees, communities, and countless mothers while redefining the standard for e-commerce in the Middle East.