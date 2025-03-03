50 Visionary Women: Naja Al-Midfa, Vice Chairperson, Sheraa Sheraa also hosts the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), which has drawn participation from 300 high-level speakers and over 13,000 attendees worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Sheraa
Naja Al-Midfa, Vice Chairperson, Sheraa

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Najla Al-Midfa is the Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), a government-supported entity launched in 2016, with a mandate to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah and support entrepreneurs as they build and grow innovative startups that will contribute positively to the region's economy.

To date, Sheraa has built a portfolio of over 150 startups, raising around $161MM in investment, creating over 1600 jobs, and generating over US$247 million in cumulative revenue. Sheraa also hosts the annual Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), which has drawn participation from 300 high-level speakers and over 13,000 attendees worldwide. Al-Midfa is a board member of the United Arab Bank and Emirates Development Bank.

She is also a member of the Dana Gas Board of Directors and the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Co-Chair of the 4th Industrial Revolution Working Group in the UK-UAE Business Council. She is also the Vice Chairperson of Young Arab Leaders and a board member of Endeavor UAE. She is a fellow of the Aspen Institute's Middle East Leadership Initiative and an Eisenhower Global Fellow. Al-Midfa holds an MBA from Stanford University.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

