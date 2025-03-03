Recognized as a leading voice in venture capital by Bloomberg, CNN, and Forbes, Sweid has been listed among the 'World's Top 50 Women in Tech' and 'The Middle East's Top Venture Capitalists'

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Noor Sweid is is the founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, a UAE-based venture capital firm investing across the Middle East and Africa. Previously, she served as Chief Investment Officer at The Dubai Future Foundation, and scaled two companies: Depa, which she listed in a billion-dollar IPO in 2008, and ZenYoga, the region's largest yoga chain, which she exited in 2014.

Recognized as a leading voice in venture capital by Bloomberg, CNN, and Forbes, Sweid has been listed among the 'World's Top 50 Women in Tech' and 'The Middle East's Top Venture Capitalists' by Forbes, and 'Top 100 Most Influential Arab Women' by Arabian Business, and is a judge on Shark Tank Dubai. She is an Aspen Finance Leaders Fellow, a Kauffman Fellow and a WEF Young Global Leader