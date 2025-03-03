50 Visionary Women: Nora AlMatrooshi, Astronaut Her rigorous training began at MBRSC and continued at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she joined the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Nora AlMatrooshi
Nora AlMatrooshi, Astronaut

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Nora Almatrooshi made history in 2021 as the first Emirati and Arab woman to be selected as an astronaut. A mechanical engineer by training and a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment, AlMatrooshi embodies the UAE's forward-looking vision. In 2024, she graduated from NASA's Astronaut Candidate Class, becoming a fully qualified astronaut ready for future space missions. AlMatrooshi holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the United Arab Emirates University.

Her education included a semester at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences in Finland, where she honed her technical expertise and broadened her global perspective. Before embarking on her astronaut career, AlMatrooshi worked as a piping engineer at the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), contributing to high-profile projects for ADNOC and Saudi Aramco. Her leadership abilities were evident in her three consecutive terms as Vice President of the Youth Council at NPCC, where she implemented initiatives to foster talent and innovation among young professionals. She later served as a Technical Specialist at ADNOC, focusing on engineering and project management.

AlMatrooshi's selection in 2021 as part of the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme marked a pivotal moment in the nation's space exploration history, becoming the first female Arab and Emirati astronaut chosen from over 4,000 applicants. Her rigorous training began at MBRSC and continued at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she joined the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class. Over the course of her training, AlMatrooshi mastered critical skills, including spacewalking at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab, robotics, ISS systems, and piloting the T-38 jet.

She also completed survival training at Fort Novosel, Alabama, and received Earth geology training, preparing her for future planetary exploration missions. In 2024, AlMatrooshi graduated from NASA's Astronaut Candidate Class, earning her astronaut pin and qualifying for future space missions. Her achievements underscore her role as a pioneer in the space sector and a beacon of inspiration for women across the Arab world.

