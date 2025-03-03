You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Prarthana Nandwani is one of the first female digital entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates. A graduate of the American School of Dubai, Nandwani received her B.S. in Marketing from Bentley University in Boston, which has consistently been ranked one of the top Business universities in the globe. Nandwani has spoken on international stages at forums across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Passionate about developing the talents for People of Determination, Nandwani conducted a year-long project raising funds for Fatima Mubarak - a young girl diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. She and a schoolmate succeeded in gifting Mubarak with a #DynaVox, a sophisticated machine which helps People of Determination to speak. Nandwani is a long-standing member of the esteemed Dubai Business Women's Council: an arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Recently, she was a Miss Influencer UAE Top 5 Finalist.

Nandwani serves as Partner for Nandwani Ventures - an independent, privately-owned boutique family office, which has built and operated its diversified manufacturing arm for the last 40 years. Nandwani Venture's portfolio spans direct investments in real estate, listed securities, private equities, and venture. The conglomerate has a distribution of watches, electronics, & food products, and other verticals. Having been in the United Arab Emirates since 1989, Nandwani Ventures is considered a value add investor because of its unparalleled access to the Middle Eastern and Indian markets.

Nandwani has lived in Boston, Hong Kong, and Dubai, where she was born. She has a background in marketing, franchise management, and real estate investment. In early 2015, less than four years out of college, Nandwani started her digital advisory firm, Evogue, which she currently operates. With offices in Dubai and Hong Kong, Evogue has worked with world-renowned local and international individuals and entities spearheading Thought Leadership transformative projects across several industries. Nandwani is multilingual, and has a keen interest in supporting causes. She recently launched a sustainable fashion brand, Maison Bedouina, that uses only ethically sourced fabrics. Additionally, proceeds from Evogue are allocated to causes towards aiding afflicted women and children globally.