50 Visionary Women: Racha Elhassan, Head of Marketing & Strategy – Emerging Markets, GE HealthCare Her strategy and approach for the healthcare sector is focused on developing, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives that are crucial for the success of the region.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Racha Elhassan is the Head of Marketing & Strategy for GE HealthCare in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, South-Central Asia, Russia and CIS countries. She is responsible for driving growth and expanding market share across the region. Her strategy and approach for the healthcare sector is focused on developing, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives that are crucial for the success of the region. This involves identifying and prioritizing growth programs across various segments, crafting long-term strategies, and spearheading the activation of initiatives in collaboration with all marketing team members, clinical and commercial partners.

Her journey with GE Healthcare began in 2009 when she joined as a Sales leader for the Healthcare Digital team. Over the years, she has taken on increasingly challenging roles within the organization, including regional sales and marketing positions for Services in EAGM. In 2016, she made the move to Wisconsin to serve as the Global Marketing Manager, where she successfully led the global launch of Asset Performance Management and RTLS-based tracking system like Encompass.

Subsequently, she transitioned into the role of Market Development Manager for EAGM with a focus on interventional modality. Prior to her tenure at GE Healthcare, ElHassan held various roles in IT and Operations at Clemenceau Medical Center in Lebanon. She holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and a master's in business administration from the American University of Beirut. ElHassan enjoys outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with her husband and children.
