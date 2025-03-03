50 Visionary Women: Raja Easa Al Gurg, Managing Director, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group Through her work with the Dubai Business Women Council, she has championed gender equality and worked tirelessly to advance women's roles in the UAE's business and economic sectors.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group
Raja Easa Al Gurg, Managing Director, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Raja Easa Al Gurg is a distinguished Emirati businesswoman and one of the most influential figures in the UAE's corporate landscape. As the Managing Director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, one of the UAE's largest and most respected conglomerates, and President of the Dubai Business Women Council, Al Gurg has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's business environment, particularly in retail, real estate, construction, and manufacturing.

Born and raised in Dubai, Al Gurg has been a trailblazer for women in business in the UAE. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Lewis & Clark College in the United States. Her career has been defined by a steadfast commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, championing women's empowerment, and driving business growth. Under her leadership, the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group has significantly expanded its operations, establishing a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

The group is renowned for representing several prominent international brands and managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, particularly in the retail and construction sectors. Beyond her corporate achievements, Al Gurg is a passionate advocate for women in business and leadership. Through her work with the Dubai Business Women Council, she has championed gender equality and worked tirelessly to advance women's roles in the UAE's business and economic sectors.

She also serves on numerous boards and committees, furthering her impact on the region's development. Al Gurg's legacy is one of visionary leadership, determination, and dedication to social progress. She continues to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders in the UAE and beyond, serving as a role model for those aiming to leave a meaningful impact on society.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff