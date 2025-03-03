Sadik holds several positions within Arab Bank Group, among which are Board Member of Oman Arab Bank in Oman, Board Member of Arab National Bank in Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Al Arabia for Finance SAL (Holding Company) in Lebanon.

Randa Sadik assumed her role as the CEO of Arab Bank in February 2022, prior to which she was the Deputy CEO since 2010. Sadik previously held various leadership roles during the course of her 24 years at National Bank of Kuwait, the last of which was the General Manager of the International Banking Group in London and Kuwait.

Sadik holds several positions within Arab Bank Group, among which are Board Member of Oman Arab Bank in Oman, Board Member of Arab National Bank in Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Al Arabia for Finance SAL (Holding Company) in Lebanon. Sadik is also the Chairman of Jordan Capital and Investment Fund Company, Board Member of Jordan Capital and Investment Fund Management Company, Board Member of Jordan Payments and Clearing Company, Board Member of the Association of Banks in Jordan and Board Member of Al Hussein Fund for Excellence. Sadik holds an MBA degree from the American University of Beirut.