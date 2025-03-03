50 Visionary Women: Rola Abu Manneh, CEO UAE, Middle East & Pakistan, Standard Chartered She has a deep understanding of the banking industry and a passion for developing innovative solutions to meet customer needs.

Image credit: Standard Chartered
Rola Abu Manneh, CEO UAE, Middle East & Pakistan, Standard Chartered

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Rola Abu Manneh is the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank UAE. She is a highly experienced banking professional with over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. She has held various senior positions in the banking industry in the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Abu Manneh has a strong track record of driving business growth and delivering results. She has a deep understanding of the banking industry and a passion for developing innovative solutions to meet customer needs. She is committed to delivering the highest standards of customer service and creating a culture of excellence.

Abu Manneh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. She is a member of the Institute of International Bankers and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
