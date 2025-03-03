50 Visionary Women: Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President, Group Country Manager Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Visa Dr. Jaffar's leadership and expertise of 20 years have enabled her to expertly deliver pragmatic and practical solutions to strategic issues, drive bottom-line impact, and achieve rapid results.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Visa
Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President, Group Country Manager Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Visa

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar currently serves as Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. In this role, Dr. Jaffar and her team are focused on driving Visa's business growth in the region with key clients and partners from financial institutions, partners, and government in support of Visa's mission to help individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. With digitization high on the regional agenda, Dr. Jaffar and her team are committed to making Visa a partner of choice, while unlocking growth opportunities for new and existing clients and partners across the GCC. Dr. Jaffar's leadership and expertise of 20 years have enabled her to expertly deliver pragmatic and practical solutions to strategic issues, drive bottom-line impact, and achieve rapid results.

Dr. Jaffar also currently serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees at Kuwait University. She has previously served as a non-executive board member at United Arab Bank and Ishraq, a hospitality company. She has also served as an Advisory Board Member at the Bahrain Fintech Bay. Over her professional career, Dr. Jaffar has worked in the Middle East, Europe, and the U.S. on a wide range of strategic, M&A and performance- related issues with clients across a range of industries, while specializing in financial services including universal banks, private banks, investment banks, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, government institutions and family-owned businesses.

Prior to joining Visa Inc, Dr. Jaffar was the Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal ME, the world's leading turnaround and restructuring firm and held leadership positions at McKinsey & Company as well as Bain & Company, serving clients across the U.S., Europe and the GCC. Dr. Jaffar is an Emirati national and earned a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Boston University, where she was the valedictorian. She earned a master's degree and a doctorate in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Vladimir Razuvaev on Yango Tech's Bold AI-Powered Vision for MENA

The Yango Tech Chief Executive discusses the unification of B2B offerings and how AI is transforming industries across the region

By Mina Vucic
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growth Strategies

Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury

"I measure my success in repeat clients, because in real estate, you start off with a small pool of clients, and the only way for you to actually grow is by growing this pool of clients."

By Tamara Pupic
Growth Strategies

Phoenix Group CEO Increases Stake, Reinforcing Confidence in Long-Term Growth Strategy

CEO Munaf Ali purchases over 20 million shares.

Career

What Is Annual Income? Here's How to Calculate It.

Want to know how much money your business or personal budget brings in each year? Discover how to calculate annual income in this detailed guide.

By David James