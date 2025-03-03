Throughout her career, Cooper has excelled in handling large, complex, and multi-site educational projects

Sahar Cooper brings 25 years of extensive experience in global education management, with the last 19 years spent in the UAE in senior leadership roles. She has served as the Chief Schools Operations Officer at GEMS Education and the Associate Director of Operations at the American University of Sharjah, where she gained extensive management experience.

Throughout her career, Cooper has excelled in handling large, complex, and multi-site educational projects, and is known for her ability to improve business performance in education through various means. These include operational delivery, supply chain management, risk and governance, health and safety, strategy development and execution, project management, M&A integration, facilities and asset management, talent development, succession planning, and change leadership.