50 Visionary Women: SAHAR COOPER, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Schools Throughout her career, Cooper has excelled in handling large, complex, and multi-site educational projects

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Aldar Schools
SAHAR COOPER, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Schools

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Sahar Cooper brings 25 years of extensive experience in global education management, with the last 19 years spent in the UAE in senior leadership roles. She has served as the Chief Schools Operations Officer at GEMS Education and the Associate Director of Operations at the American University of Sharjah, where she gained extensive management experience.

Throughout her career, Cooper has excelled in handling large, complex, and multi-site educational projects, and is known for her ability to improve business performance in education through various means. These include operational delivery, supply chain management, risk and governance, health and safety, strategy development and execution, project management, M&A integration, facilities and asset management, talent development, succession planning, and change leadership.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff