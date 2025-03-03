50 Visionary Women: Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, Multiply Group Bouazza leads the strategic development of the company, its growing investment portfolio of high-return businesses and maintaining the overall sustainable growth of the group's subsidiaries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Multiply Group
Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director, Multiply Group

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Samia Bouazza is a business leader with a solid track record for driving growth. As the Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, she leads the strategic development of the company, its growing investment portfolio of high-return businesses and maintaining the overall sustainable growth of the group's subsidiaries.

Bouazza also serves as a Board Member to several companies and associations like TAQA, Arena Events Group, and Emirates Driving Company. Bouazza is the founder of the original entity established in 2003, that transformed into Multiply Group in 2021, and the first woman to take a company public on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. She holds a BA in Political Science and Public Administration from the American University of Beirut and has completed executive education certificates in Strategic Intelligence and Digital Disruption from Harvard Business School and the University of Cambridge respectively. Bouazza is also part of the YPO community and a keystone member of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury

"I measure my success in repeat clients, because in real estate, you start off with a small pool of clients, and the only way for you to actually grow is by growing this pool of clients."

By Tamara Pupic
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Navigating Necessity: How Lebanon's 2019 Economic Collapse Led Rudy Younes To Build Two Startups That Are Now Hitting Six-Figure Revenues

"I believe in leveraging technology to empower individuals and businesses throughout MENA, helping them achieve more and improve their livelihoods."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed