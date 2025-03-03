Bouazza leads the strategic development of the company, its growing investment portfolio of high-return businesses and maintaining the overall sustainable growth of the group's subsidiaries.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Samia Bouazza is a business leader with a solid track record for driving growth. As the Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group, she leads the strategic development of the company, its growing investment portfolio of high-return businesses and maintaining the overall sustainable growth of the group's subsidiaries.

Bouazza also serves as a Board Member to several companies and associations like TAQA, Arena Events Group, and Emirates Driving Company. Bouazza is the founder of the original entity established in 2003, that transformed into Multiply Group in 2021, and the first woman to take a company public on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. She holds a BA in Political Science and Public Administration from the American University of Beirut and has completed executive education certificates in Strategic Intelligence and Digital Disruption from Harvard Business School and the University of Cambridge respectively. Bouazza is also part of the YPO community and a keystone member of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art.