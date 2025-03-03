Al Suhaimi graduated with the highest honors from the Accounting program at King Saud University, and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Sarah Al Suhaimi is the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tadawul, the largest stock market in the Middle East. She was previously the Chief Investment Officer at Jadwa Investment, a leading independent Saudi asset management boutique, which she joined in 2007 as Head of Portfolio Management. In 2019, Al Suhaimi was appointed as a Trustee of the IFRS Foundation.

In 2018, she was chosen to join the ranks of the World Economic Forum's 100 Young Global Leaders. Al Suhaimi was also selected as one of the "50 people to watch" by Bloomberg BusinessWeek in December 2017. Al Suhaimi graduated with the highest honors from the Accounting program at King Saud University, and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.