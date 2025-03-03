50 Visionary Women: Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairperson, Tadawul Al Suhaimi graduated with the highest honors from the Accounting program at King Saud University, and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Tadawul
Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairperson, Tadawul

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Sarah Al Suhaimi is the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tadawul, the largest stock market in the Middle East. She was previously the Chief Investment Officer at Jadwa Investment, a leading independent Saudi asset management boutique, which she joined in 2007 as Head of Portfolio Management. In 2019, Al Suhaimi was appointed as a Trustee of the IFRS Foundation.

In 2018, she was chosen to join the ranks of the World Economic Forum's 100 Young Global Leaders. Al Suhaimi was also selected as one of the "50 people to watch" by Bloomberg BusinessWeek in December 2017. Al Suhaimi graduated with the highest honors from the Accounting program at King Saud University, and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff