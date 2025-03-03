50 Visionary Women: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi,President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah, UAE She oversees SRTIP's $150 million push to position Sharjah as a global leader in emerging technology fields.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: American University of Sharjah, UAE
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi,President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah, UAE

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

In January 2023, Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of American University of Sharjah to align the institution with Sharjah's socio-economic, workforce and innovation priorities. She is working to achieve excellence in teaching, research and public service to develop global citizen graduates who become future leaders in their communities, the United Arab Emirates and the world.

Sheikha Bodour is forging deeper university-industry R&D and commercialization collaboration as Chairperson of the Board and President of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP). She oversees SRTIP's $150 million push to position Sharjah as a global leader in emerging technology fields. As Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Sheikha Bodour has mobilized more than $4 billion in foreign direct investment, created more than 20,000 jobs, and contributed to a 78 percent growth in Sharjah's gross domestic product.

Her work as Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is accelerating the development of Sharjah's entrepreneurship ecosystem and has supported 150 startups that have raised $128 million in investment and created 1,400 jobs. Sheikha Bodour was appointed Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority in May 2023 to solidify Sharjah's status as an emerging global publishing hub. Sharjah Book Authority manages the Sharjah International Book Fair, the world's largest book fair, and operates Sharjah Publishing City, the world's first free trade zone for publishing.

Sheikha Bodour established the Emirates Publishers Association, UAE Board on Books for Young People and Knowledge Without Borders to boost the growth of the UAE's $300+ million publishing sector. She founded Kalimat Publishing Group, a global, multi-imprint publishing and edtech company with licensing and distribution in more than 15 countries. She also chaired the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 Committee and led efforts to establish the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association. Sheikha Bodour served as the International Publishers Association's second-ever female and first-ever Arab president since the influential global association's founding in 1896.

She also founded PublisHer, a 1,000+ member global community of female publishing leaders addressing publishing's diversity and inclusion challenges. Sheikha Bodour is taking action on the world's most pressing challenges through her involvement in international organizations. She has leveraged these global platforms to catalyze action on youth education and employment, female entrepreneurship, small and medium-size enterprise development, expanding funding for the cultural industries, and climate change.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

Trailblazing Women: Zed Capital Founder and Dubai Bling Star Zeina Khoury

"I measure my success in repeat clients, because in real estate, you start off with a small pool of clients, and the only way for you to actually grow is by growing this pool of clients."

By Tamara Pupic
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
Finance

The Recap: Leaders In Fintech Awards 2023

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2023 was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5, Idealz One, Numei Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Navigating Necessity: How Lebanon's 2019 Economic Collapse Led Rudy Younes To Build Two Startups That Are Now Hitting Six-Figure Revenues

"I believe in leveraging technology to empower individuals and businesses throughout MENA, helping them achieve more and improve their livelihoods."

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed