A CEO's Approach To Resilient Growth: Wael Gad

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CEO and Board Member Wael Gad

Seasoned leaders often shift their focus from personal achievement to creating enduring impact. After years of building and guiding complex organizations, they begin to apply their accumulated experience toward strengthening systems and communities. Wael Gad exemplifies this evolution.

With over 32 years of experience driving transformation across the energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors, Gad now leverages his deep operational expertise as CEO and Board Member of Bawan Engineering Group (UTEC), a subsidiary of Bawan Holding Group, helping organizations embrace change with resilience and sustainable growth.

Before taking on his current leadership roles in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Gad built his foundation in multinational environments that demanded both operational precision and cultural adaptability. Leading cross-regional teams and guiding complex business transformations gave him a deep understanding of how large organizations evolve and sustain performance. This experience shaped his ability to align strategy with execution, an approach that continues to define his leadership today.

CEO and Board Member Wael Gad

At the forefront of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) energy localization and digital transformation agenda, Gad's current mission centers on positioning UTEC as a bridge between traditional industrial capabilities and modern imperatives. As the CEO, he envisions the company preparing businesses and infrastructure for a future shaped by cleaner energy, smarter distribution, and the digitalization of physical systems.

Rather than promoting technology as a cure-all, Gad emphasizes pragmatic, governance-aware, and people-centered solutions. He states, "Technology amplifies strong operations. It works best when introduced with humility, clear guardrails, and a plan to elevate team capabilities."

This philosophy is rooted in Gad's distinctive blend of engineering precision and commercial acumen. With his ability to rigorously test assumptions and minimize operational variation, he also possesses a sharp instinct for aligning products and services with market realities. This dual perspective informs his approach to transformation.

Gad favors measured, sustainable restructures over abrupt shifts and prioritizes leadership teams capable of maintaining momentum beyond initial change efforts. "Change that lasts is change that people own; leaders design the conditions for that ownership," he remarks. This sentiment reflects his belief that transformation is as much a cultural challenge as it is a technical one.

It's worth highlighting that Gad's outlook on energy and infrastructure is forward-thinking yet grounded. He envisions a future where reliable distribution, renewable integration, and digital coordination must coexist. In this landscape, resilience will hinge on organizations that can model multiple scenarios and adapt their operations accordingly. Under his guidance, UTEC pursues a dual mandate of maintaining current system stability while enabling gradual transitions toward cleaner, smarter practices. "This is how we future-proof businesses. We connect technical upgrades, workforce development, and governance reform into a sustained, strategic effort," Gad states.

This balance between vision and execution has earned Gad recognition. In 2021, while serving as CEO of Bawan Engineering Group (UTEC), Gad was named CEO of the Year – Saudi Arabia by CEO Monthly. It's a recognition that reflects his strategic foresight and ability to guide large-scale organizations through sustainable transformation. The same disciplined, principle-driven leadership that earned him that distinction continues to inform his work at UTEC, where his focus on accountability, transparency, and measurable impact shapes the company's long-term growth and resilience.

Now, Gad continues to balance strategic foresight with operational discipline. He champions structures that link long-term vision to daily execution, such as rolling strategic reviews, continuous feedback loops, and governance frameworks that allow flexibility without losing direction. Central to this approach is his emphasis on cultivating capable co-pilots, leadership teams that share responsibility and drive execution. He states, "No single leader can hold every lever. The work is about enabling others to lead with confidence."

Ultimately, Wael Gad emerges as a transformation practitioner who channels broad experience into purposeful action. Through his leadership at UTEC, he aims to make infrastructure and businesses more sustainable, resilient, and adaptable to change. His focus on aligned purpose, cultural coherence, and trust, combined with a grounded view of technology and governance, defines a leadership approach built for long-term value. For those studying how seasoned executives build organizational resilience, Gad's work offers a case study in steady, systems-level stewardship over headline-driven reinvention. This is the legacy Gad wants to leave behind.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff