A CEO's Approach To Resilient Growth: Wael Gad

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Seasoned leaders often shift their focus from personal achievement to creating enduring impact. After years of building and guiding complex organizations, they begin to apply their accumulated experience toward strengthening systems and communities. Wael Gad exemplifies this evolution.

With over 32 years of experience driving transformation across the energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors, Gad now leverages his deep operational expertise as CEO and Board Member of Bawan Engineering Group (UTEC), a subsidiary of Bawan Holding Group, helping organizations embrace change with resilience and sustainable growth.

Before taking on his current leadership roles in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Gad built his foundation in multinational environments that demanded both operational precision and cultural adaptability. Leading cross-regional teams and guiding complex business transformations gave him a deep understanding of how large organizations evolve and sustain performance. This experience shaped his ability to align strategy with execution, an approach that continues to define his leadership today.

CEO and Board Member Wael Gad

At the forefront of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) energy localization and digital transformation agenda, Gad's current mission centers on positioning UTEC as a bridge between traditional industrial capabilities and modern imperatives. As the CEO, he envisions the company preparing businesses and infrastructure for a future shaped by cleaner energy, smarter distribution, and the digitalization of physical systems.

Rather than promoting technology as a cure-all, Gad emphasizes pragmatic, governance-aware, and people-centered solutions. He states, "Technology amplifies strong operations. It works best when introduced with humility, clear guardrails, and a plan to elevate team capabilities."

This philosophy is rooted in Gad's distinctive blend of engineering precision and commercial acumen. With his ability to rigorously test assumptions and minimize operational variation, he also possesses a sharp instinct for aligning products and services with market realities. This dual perspective informs his approach to transformation.

Gad favors measured, sustainable restructures over abrupt shifts and prioritizes leadership teams capable of maintaining momentum beyond initial change efforts. "Change that lasts is change that people own; leaders design the conditions for that ownership," he remarks. This sentiment reflects his belief that transformation is as much a cultural challenge as it is a technical one.

It's worth highlighting that Gad's outlook on energy and infrastructure is forward-thinking yet grounded. He envisions a future where reliable distribution, renewable integration, and digital coordination must coexist. In this landscape, resilience will hinge on organizations that can model multiple scenarios and adapt their operations accordingly. Under his guidance, UTEC pursues a dual mandate of maintaining current system stability while enabling gradual transitions toward cleaner, smarter practices. "This is how we future-proof businesses. We connect technical upgrades, workforce development, and governance reform into a sustained, strategic effort," Gad states.

This balance between vision and execution has earned Gad recognition. In 2021, while serving as CEO of Bawan Engineering Group (UTEC), Gad was named CEO of the Year – Saudi Arabia by CEO Monthly. It's a recognition that reflects his strategic foresight and ability to guide large-scale organizations through sustainable transformation. The same disciplined, principle-driven leadership that earned him that distinction continues to inform his work at UTEC, where his focus on accountability, transparency, and measurable impact shapes the company's long-term growth and resilience.

Now, Gad continues to balance strategic foresight with operational discipline. He champions structures that link long-term vision to daily execution, such as rolling strategic reviews, continuous feedback loops, and governance frameworks that allow flexibility without losing direction. Central to this approach is his emphasis on cultivating capable co-pilots, leadership teams that share responsibility and drive execution. He states, "No single leader can hold every lever. The work is about enabling others to lead with confidence."

Ultimately, Wael Gad emerges as a transformation practitioner who channels broad experience into purposeful action. Through his leadership at UTEC, he aims to make infrastructure and businesses more sustainable, resilient, and adaptable to change. His focus on aligned purpose, cultural coherence, and trust, combined with a grounded view of technology and governance, defines a leadership approach built for long-term value. For those studying how seasoned executives build organizational resilience, Gad's work offers a case study in steady, systems-level stewardship over headline-driven reinvention. This is the legacy Gad wants to leave behind.