ADSW Summit 2026 Opens in Abu Dhabi, Focuses on Energy, AI, and Sustainability Key topics at ADSW 2026 include the transformation of global energy systems, water and food security, nature conservation, and the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026 is taking place over two days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), featuring more than 100 speakers across 30 specialized sessions under the theme "A Fully Integrated Launch Towards the Future."

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed world leaders and global experts to the summit, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to international collaboration on sustainable development.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, outlined how artificial intelligence, rising energy demand, and long-term partnerships are reshaping the global economy.

He said AI is driving structural change across industries but emphasized that energy remains essential to technological progress.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted projections showing a significant rise in global energy demand, including a sixfold increase in power consumption from data centers over the next 15 years, alongside growth in urbanization and air travel.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

