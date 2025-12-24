"Accountability is embedded through ownership—people are trusted with responsibility and supported in delivering outcomes."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drawing on decades of experience across some of the region's most influential real estate developers, Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II, shares how collaboration, governance, and disciplined execution underpin his approach to leadership and development in Dubai's evolving property landscape. Read his exclusive interview with Entrepreneur Middle East below:

How would you describe your leadership style, and how does it reflect in Global Partners?

I see leadership as a collective responsibility, particularly in a sector as complex as real estate. What matters most is creating the conditions for teams and partners to work effectively together and to make informed decisions. At Global Partners, this has translated into a collaborative way of working with an emphasis on planning, governance, and execution, and on building trust across all stakeholders involved in our projects.

What role do you see Global Partners playing in shaping Dubai's property development sector?

Our role is to contribute developments that strengthen Dubai's urban landscape in a meaningful way. We are not focused on scale for its own sake. Instead, we aim to deliver projects that demonstrate how institutional standards, design excellence, and community-led planning can work together. Dubai's growth has always been underpinned by quality and vision, and we see ourselves as part of that ongoing evolution.

You have held senior roles at organisations such as Emaar, Nakheel, and Majid Al Futtaim. What leadership lessons have these experiences shaped?

Working across large, complex organisations reinforces the importance of structure, process, and alignment. Scale introduces complexity, and leadership must be consistent and deliberate to manage it effectively. One enduring lesson is that credibility is built through delivery. Vision is important, but it must always be supported by execution and accountability.

What guiding principles shape the way you make decisions as a managing partner?

I prioritise long-term value, integrity, and responsibility. Decisions must make sense commercially, but they must also align with broader strategic and reputational considerations. In real estate, the impact of decisions extends well beyond completion. How a development performs, ages, and integrates with its surroundings is just as important as its initial success.

How do you foster innovation and accountability within your teams?

Innovation thrives in environments where expectations are clear and responsibility is shared. We encourage open discussion and rigorous evaluation of ideas, but once a decision is made, execution must be disciplined. Accountability is embedded through ownership—people are trusted with responsibility and supported in delivering outcomes.

How do you approach mentoring and developing future leaders within the organisation?

Leadership development comes from exposure, responsibility, and context. I believe in involving emerging leaders in complex decisions so they understand not just outcomes, but the reasoning behind them. Mentorship is an ongoing process, and it is most effective when combined with real accountability and learning through experience.