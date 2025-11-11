Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the little over fifty years that the regionally homegrown children and maternity retail brand BabyShop has been operational, while parenthood and the emotional and economic complexities that accompany it have evolved, what hasn't changed is the visceral bond that defines parent-child relationships. So when Ruban Shanmugarajah took on the role of CEO at Babyshop in 2021, he was faced with a related dilemma. "My first thought was, 'how do we preserve the heart of this brand while preparing it for its next era?'" he shares. "Babyshop has always been built on warmth and trust, and I did not want to lose that. But I was also looking at a generation of parents who are digital-first, globally influenced, and expecting brands to meet them where they are. My vision was to evolve Babyshop without losing its soul. Four years on, a few milestones stand out. Our digital shift has been transformational, not just building e-commerce but creating a truly omni-channel brand where online and offline amplify each other. We have modernised our stores, sharpened our assortments, and made our collections more aspirational without ever losing accessibility. To me, the real win is that families today still recognise the Babyshop they trust, but they see it in a fresher, more relevant form."

Launched in 1973 in Bahrain under Landmark Group, one of the largest retail and hospitality conglomerates in the Middle East, BabyShop today operates over 250 stores across MENA, Africa, Southeast Asia, and India. "Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to be our biggest markets, but our expansion into Southeast Asia and India is particularly exciting," Shanmugarajah adds. "Both regions have welcomed Babyshop with real enthusiasm. As for verticals, apparel remains our leading category, powered by our in-house brands and our ability to respond quickly to evolving style trends. Nursery, toys, and travel gear are also growing strongly, driven by conscious parenting, gifting, and the need for practical, high-quality essentials. It is no longer about being just a children's clothing retailer. Today, Babyshop is positioned as a complete partner in parenting, and that breadth of trust across categories is one of our greatest strengths."

Image courtesy Babyshop

Indeed, in addition to keeping up with a digitally transformed retail industry and changed consumer tastes, Shanmugarajah notes that there has been the added onus of fully understanding the psyche of the modern day parent. "Parents today are raising children in a very different world– they are far more informed, intentional, and discerning in their choices," he notes. "Quality and safety are non-negotiables, but they also want brands that simplify their lives, inspire them, and make everyday parenting easier. Parenting has become more planned, and expectations from retailers are higher than ever. At the same time, cultural values remain central in this region, and those traditions continue to shape how families make decisions. At Babyshop, these shifts have influenced every part of our operations. We have doubled down on product innovation, from design and fabrics to bringing in best-in-class features in quality and safety."

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO, Babyshop. Image courtesy Babyshop

In turn, three tenets became paramount to Babyshop's operations. "Parents told us what mattered: relevant products, better availability, and smoother omni-channel experiences," Shanmugarajah says. "We listened, and then acted quickly: building sharper assortments, renovating stores, stepping up our marketing, and fine-tuning our supply chain. That agility has been key. The uplift is encouraging, but I do not see it as an end point. For me, it is a signal, proof that when we stay agile and in tune with families, growth follows. It gives us the confidence to double down on our next chapter: deeper omni-channel integration, expansion in emerging markets, and building even more depth across our categories."

In the midst of such parent-centric shifts, Babyshop has also had to keep an eye on how pop culture interests and emotional intelligence of toddlers and children today are much different than that of previous generations. "Kids today are incredibly expressive– they want their clothes, toys, and even accessories to reflect who they are," Shanmugarajah explains. "Our role is thus to give them that sense of individuality without fast-tracking them out of childhood. That is where our research and design teams play a critical role. They take global fashion cues, then reinterpret them in ways that are playful, comfortable, and age-appropriate. Partnerships also matter here. We work closely with global names like Disney and Mattel, and more recently with anime and gaming properties, to create collections that excite children while delivering value for parents. It is about listening carefully and giving families what they aspire to buy, but doing so responsibly so the joy and innocence of childhood remain intact."

Image courtesy Babyshop

As such, it is these strategies that have amalgamated into what "innovation" means to the brand today. "Our approach is to keep an eye on global innovations in these areas and be the first to bring them to market for parents in our region," Shanmugarajah says. "Alongside that, we have introduced seamless technology in our stores to support customer journeys better, trialled new store layouts and formats to suit different shopping missions, and strengthened our omni-channel capabilities so parents can interact with us however they choose. Even in marketing and content, we are becoming sharper and more efficient to ensure that families see Babyshop as relevant at every touchpoint.The balance between innovation and cultural values lies in listening carefully and adapting thoughtfully. Not every global trend is right for this region, and we are conscious of that. Our role is to bring modernity, convenience, and inspiration in ways that feel authentic here, so parents see Babyshop as both forward-looking and deeply rooted in the values that matter to families. That is what keeps us both relevant and trusted."

But as much as Shanmugarajah's leadership model has been forward-looking, it has also, deeply, been reflective of the values that has allowed Babyshop to thrive for five decades in the region. "Loyalty is never instant; it is built slowly, over years, sometimes decades," he notes. "For Babyshop, it has come from being present in people's lives at the moments that matter most. Parents who once walked into our stores in the 80s are now returning with their grandchildren, and that generational bond is something I value deeply. At the heart of it is trust: trust that the product will last, that the pricing is fair, and that the brand understands families. What has not changed in 50 years is our philosophy that we are not in the business of transactions; we are in the business of relationships. That mindset shapes how our teams show up every single day."

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO, Babyshop. Image courtesy Babyshop

One such unchanged value has been Babyshop's commitment to never compromise on quality and sustainability in favor of the fast fashion model. "This is where we have drawn a very firm line," Shanmugarajah emphasizes. "Parents should never have to choose between affordability and safety. We design with longevity and wellbeing at the centre, from cotton-rich fabrics tested to international standards, to non-toxic finishes in our nursery ranges, to durability built into our travel gear. We back this up with action. For example, our nursery and travel ranges come with a two-year warranty. For a brand trusted by millions of parents over decades, this is more than a promise, it is a responsibility. And it is why quality and safety remain non-negotiable at Babyshop, regardless of price."

As Shanmugarajah now gears up for the final stretch of 2025 and the new year, it is this legacy that he hopes to continue honoring in leading a brand that has become deeply embedded in family life across the region. "Families trust us with some of their most important milestones, from the first crib to the first school bag, from birthdays to everyday essentials," he says. "That level of trust is humbling. It is a privilege, but also a deep responsibility. It also sets the compass for our future. Every decision we make, whether growth, innovation, or partnerships, has to answer one question: are we making families' lives better? If the answer is 'yes,' then it is the right path. That principle has carried us through 50 years, and it will keep Babyshop relevant for the next 50 and beyond."