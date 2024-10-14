Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many residents who have lived long enough in the UAE, will be able to recall e&'s brand's journey from being known as Etisalat, with its iconic golf-ball buildings stationed around the nation, to becoming e&, a global technology company which today offers telecommunications (telco) and digital products and services across five distinct verticals (e& UAE, e& life, e& international, e& enterprise, and e& capital) in 33 international markets.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), e& points out the most rewarding part of this transformation journey was being at the helm of the growth trajectory, and he puts the spotlight not on what has been achieved, but rather who has achieved it. "The most rewarding experience for me, hands down, is witnessing the incredible talent at e& rise to the challenge and achieve remarkable milestones," Dowidar declares. "When we set a bold vision for the company's future –to become a tech leader that digitally empowers societies– it was our people who made it happen. Their dedication and hard work have paid off significantly."

This year alone e& UAE, the brand's telco arm, achieved the highest ranking in the Global 500 2024 Report- a list by UK-headquartered independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance that ranks the world's strongest and most valuable brands. The report ranked e& UAE as the Strongest Telecom Brand globally as well as the Strongest Brand in the MEA across all categories. "e& UAE was also named the Top Global Telecom Employer in Brand Finance's inaugural Employer Brand Report 2024," Dowidar adds. "We were recognized as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, reflecting our commitment to nurturing a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment for our people. These achievements wouldn't have been possible without a team as passionate about innovation and progress as I am. Seeing our people develop their skills, embrace new opportunities, and contribute to e&'s success is what truly motivates me."

Hatem Dowidar is the Group CEO of e&. Image source: e&

These accolades are a direct result of e&'s regional and global pursuits so far- and in the case of Dowidar, the company's successes are perhaps synonymous with his own. Having joined e& nearly a decade ago, in 2015, Dowidar went from being the tech company's Group Chief Operating Officer to becoming its CEO-International in 2016 to, finally, the Group CEO in 2020.

"e& UAE, our telco core in our home market, has taken huge strides forward in realising its vision for a smarter, more connected future as it builds foundational infrastructure so that emerging technologies like internet of things (IoT), cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) can transform lives and industries," Dowidar notes. "We have always been at the forefront of bringing high-speed internet to homes and businesses across the UAE. Our commitment to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) deployment has resulted in the UAE achieving a world-leading penetration rate. This infrastructure empowers individuals and enterprises with unparalleled connectivity, fueling economic growth and digital transformation."

One of the recent achievements for e& was the recognition from Ookla, a US-based network intelligence and connectivity analysis company, that ranked e& as the fastest 5G network in the world. "With a remarkable 99% population coverage and average download speeds exceeding 680mbps, we've set the benchmark for mobile connectivity experiences," Dowidar adds. "Earlier this year, we further strengthened our position by achieving a groundbreaking world record of 30.5gbps on our live 5G network."

Image source: e&

In July 2024, e& UAE's pioneering efforts in the 5G space led to a collaboration with UAE-born energy giant ADNOC to develop the largest private 5G wireless network in the energy sector. "Spanning 11,000 square kilometers, this 5G network will deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across ADNOC's onshore and offshore operations, enabling it to further integrate its advanced AI solutions at its most remote facilities and reduce costs through automation, improve efficiency, minimize emissions, and enhance the safety of its people," Dowidar explains. "The project is set to be completed in 2025 and is expected to generate US$1.5 billion (AED5.5 billion) in value during its first five years of operation."

e&'s technological disruptions have made its way to the country's retail and finance sectors as well. In September 2024, the second branch of the AI-powered e& Autonomous Store Experience (EASE) opened its doors at the iconic Dubai Mall. Created with a vision to set a new benchmark for customer satisfaction, the EASE stores offer smart shelves, robotics, smart dispensing and trade-in machines to create a unique shopping experience. "EASE continues to pioneer the future of retail with this innovative concept, which offers an effortless shopping journey with no wait times," Dowidar says. "Then there is e& money, the fintech arm of e& life [the e& vertical which offers digital products across multimedia, payments, and more], which has established itself as a major player in the UAE's financial landscape. With over 1.1 million subscribers, it is now the number one fintech app in terms of monthly active users. It has seen a six-fold increase in international money transfer volume and expanded its remittance services to over 200 countries."

The expansive list of successful projects you've just read about have come from just two out of e&'s five verticals- and only in the UAE. e&, however, is operational in 33 markets and serves a total of 175 million customers worldwide.

Before moving on to the tech group's global achievements, however, let's take a moment to get to know the man behind these efforts - Dowidar himself. To many entrepreneurs and business leaders, effective time management is a goal that can sometimes feel elusive and unattainable. So, how has Dowidar managed to lead a company that has a considerable presence in so many different industries? "With each of our business verticals having its own CEO and leadership, e& is set up in such a way that it offers me flexibility and enables me to focus on the overarching vision. As a global technology group, we operate across 33 countries, with five distinct verticals and numerous subsidiaries. This complex structure transcends countries and cultures and is home to 90 nationalities, presenting significant operational challenges. So, on an operational level, we believe in decentralization and giving our teams an autonomous and distributed approach to decision-making and management, enabling an agile and responsive ecosystem."

Dowidar's leadership has been largely attributed to the enhancement of e&'s brand equity, employee experience, as well as adding value to stakeholders. Image source: e&

Such an approach has certainly enabled Dowidar to increase e&'s efforts towards its vision to "drive the digital future to empower societies." "The digital revolution is undeniably reshaping our world, offering unprecedented opportunities for human development and empowerment," Dowidar says. "At e&, we firmly believe that digital transformation is essential in improving the quality of life, particularly in underserved communities. By providing affordable, accessible digital connectivity, we can bridge the digital divide and create a more equitable and inclusive society."

One of the most prominent manifestations of this vision came when e& participated in the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, a multi-agency United Nations (UN) program led by the the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an entity that aims to connect the world's population to the internet. "With our investment of $6 billion, we are working to expand connectivity across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia," Dowidar explains. "This initiative is not just about building infrastructure; it's about empowering individuals and communities to overcome challenges, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to a more sustainable future. One of our key projects in this area is the deployment of 4G networks in underserved regions. By providing faster and more reliable internet access, we are enabling people to access essential services such as education, healthcare, and financial services."

One region that has been a shining example of e&'s commitment to enabling more digitally empowered societies across the globe is Pakistan- a nation of 110 million internet users. "In Pakistan, we've brought fibre broadband to over one million homes and will add millions more in the next three to five years," Dowidar declares. "Following a spectrum acquisition in 2021, our 4G mobile network is available to 28 million subscribers in Pakistan, serving as a crucial enabler for essential digital services and integrating communities into the digital economy, allowing people to connect to essential financial tools."

In September 2024, e& also joined forces with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a bid to increase digital inclusion in the Arab region. "This collaboration is aligned with our shared commitment to enabling societies through innovative tech-driven solutions that drive sustainable development," Dowidar adds. "Together, we're focusing on empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals to access finance through digital tools. The initial pilot projects in Egypt, led by our subsidiary Erada Microfinance, focus on supporting women entrepreneurs in Egypt's Upper Region, developing accessible health insurance products, and promoting green transformation and financing risk facilities."

And that isn't all when it comes to e&'s regional endeavors in this regard. Another project the company has contributed to is the Arab Knowledge Project, that falls under the UNDP's FutureSkills4All initiative to provide free access to online courses. "e& will contribute $1 million annually to expand the Arab Knowledge Project, further bridging the digital divide and building a more inclusive digital future," Dowidar says. "By equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills, we are empowering them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Ultimately, our goal is to create a world where everyone can connect, learn, and grow."

Image source: e&

When it comes to delivering such results, Dowidar and his team have been at the forefront of devising and executing e&'s global plans. These successes are attributed to the strategic partnerships and acquisitions that have played a key role in this regard. "As a global technology company, we partner with other digital players, where we serve as both customers and partners," Dowidar notes. "This dynamic, characterized by mutual benefit and competition, is a familiar one for us. The strategic importance of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for businesses like ours cannot be overstated. Every deal we consider undergoes a rigorous evaluation process to ensure each has a purpose, is aligned with our strategic goals, and offers clear financial viability and significant return potential. As such, our decision to prioritize partnerships and acquisitions in our global growth strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of the dynamic digital landscape we operate in."

Take a quick look at some of the collaborations Dowidar has led e& towards his tenure so far, and it is obvious that the Group CEO has backed his vision with action. For example, the brand has teamed up with a string of global telco and technology giants -including South Korea's SK Telecom, Germany's Deutsche Telekom, Singapore's Singtel, and Japan's Softbank- to form a Global Telco AI Alliance, an initiative driven towards unlocking the potential of AI to elevate network management, customer experiences, and operational efficiencies. "Together, we have also established a joint venture to develop a telco-specific large language model (LLM)," Dowidar states. "Other examples of our successful partnerships include our collaborations with Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM. These alliances not only enhance our core business but also contribute to our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. For instance, our partnership with IBM leverages their sustainability software to advance our ESG strategy."

Dowidar's introduction to e&'s ESG goals is, in fact, a seamless segue to another area of focus for the company: sustainability. "Our sustainability efforts are spearheaded by a dedicated steering committee chaired by me and composed of experienced ESG professionals and senior executives," he reveals. "This committee oversees the environmental and social governance across the group to ensure sustainability is integrated into daily operations. We've assembled a team of experts with deep knowledge in all ESG pillars. Currently, we're developing an ambitious e& climate transition plan that not only addresses our 2030 net zero targets but also evaluates circularity, biodiversity, and water conservation. Our initial efforts have yielded positive results, with a 4% reduction in grid electricity usage and a 1% increase in renewable energy sources year over year."

While achieving financial targets are essential, Dowidar is also quick to note that sustainability as an idea must go hand-in-hand with digital innovation. "New technologies play a crucial role in helping e& achieve its sustainability goals," he says. "Our investment in AI and IoT technologies allows us to monitor and optimize energy usage across our operations. These technologies enable us to detect inefficiencies, predict maintenance needs, and implement energy-saving measures more effectively. Additionally, data analytics help us identify complex patterns and trends, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and effectively target actions."

As the Group CEO of e&, Dowidar has been instrumental in creating strategic partnerships and key collaborations with global industry leaders that will digitally empower societies. Image source: e&

Here, Dowidar shares that having recognized "the importance of data", especially in ESG, it is an aspect that must be solid. "Our cross functional reporting platform integrated with the financial system will be integral to reporting sustainability data and crucial to our key stakeholders and investors," he says. "Furthermore, we are helping organizations reduce emissions and include green practices through our sustainability as a service offering. This model paves the way for greater sustainability by automating operations, enabling data-driven decisions, diminishing environmental footprints, and uplifting community welfare."

With this, it becomes entirely evident that data-driven results and solutions form the crux of the e& culture. But the question arises: in a landscape so dominated by data, can leaders still dare to follow their gut instinct? "When making decisions, I rely on both hard facts and my intuition, as each situation demands a different approach," Dowidar shares. "Data is crucial, but there's also an element of gut instinct that comes from years of experience and understanding the broader context. I believe the most effective leaders strike a balance between both. Leading a global group like e& is incredibly rewarding but also requires a balance of instinct, data, and experience."

Here, Dowidar raises an important reminder for entrepreneurs and leaders alike. "This 'balance' also means maintaining a healthy work-life balance," he advises. "This year, I made a conscious decision to reconnect with my love for reading fiction, which has been both a refreshing and insightful exercise. Recently, during a vacation, I picked up "River God," a historical fiction novel set in ancient Egypt. The protagonist, Taita, is a slave-turned-leader whose resourcefulness and strategic thinking made a lasting impression on me. His deep understanding of the Nile and its impact on life was a great reminder of the importance of resource management—a lesson equally vital for businesses today. Taita's ability to inspire and lead people while embracing new ideas and challenging the status quo resonated with me. He has a way of rallying people around him and inspiring them to achieve great things. In many ways, his leadership mirrors the qualities I strive to embody: adaptability, vision, and the courage to innovate."

And it is precisely with this mindset that Dowidar is now getting all set for e&'s next phase of growth. "e&'s purpose will evolve to further cement our role as a leader in the digital and sustainable future. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to pioneer advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and 6G, setting new benchmarks for their use in improving connectivity and digital experiences. Sustainability will become even more central to our strategy. We will intensify our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions, increase our investment in renewable energy, and promote sustainable practices across our value chain. Ultimately, we will continue to break down barriers to connectivity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, has access to the digital world!"