Charting A Better World

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With over 25 years of experience, Jassim Al Khalifa has consistently demonstrated steadfast leadership and foresight in his resolve to become a lifelong leader focused on uplifting those around him. His professional and personal lives are prime examples of his innate abilities, which stand on the pillars of diligence, resilience, and confidence. Being a seasoned executive in financial services and governance, he is an ardent believer in Saudi Arabia's long-term economic and social development.

He was born and raised in Saudi Arabia to a family rooted in the values of humanity, humility, and compassion. Jassim's upbringing was designed to make him an all-rounder, with a strong emphasis on education and developing into a good human being. His parents and elders instilled in him a deep respect for people, a commitment to lifelong learning, and the idea that true leadership is about serving others.

With his family being a strong influence on him, whenever there was a family gathering, their discussions centered on advice and collective decision-making. This would ultimately lead to a lifelong passion for the appreciation of governance, consultation, and inclusivity.

These experiences have shaped his approach to leadership and strategic decision-making and are deeply rooted in Saudi and Gulf culture, which eventually gave rise to a blossoming tree in which leadership was prevalent at every branch. He has also been deeply inclined towards the transformative potential of business to uplift societies and create long-term impact.

Always striking a balance between ambition and ethics, Jassim says that his fascination with the way financial systems drive sustainable growth evolved, leading him to where he now stands. A turning point incident for him, he says, is "when leading or participating in a transformation at any organization, initial resistance taught me that." He believes change succeeds when people feel genuine ownership, noting that cross-functional task forces helped foster collaboration across teams.

Jassim currently serves as the Industry Leader for Financial Institutions and Professional Services across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Marsh McLennan (comprising Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter, and Oliver Wyman). He leads strategic market initiatives, advises financial institutions and regulators, and drives integrated solutions that combine risk management, human capital, and strategy consulting.

In addition, he serves as a Board Member at National Finance House (NFH), where he contributes to board-level governance, strategy alignment, and oversight of the executive committee. Keeping a keen eye on both roles, he seamlessly manages his work in the public and private sectors, with national progress and diversification as his top priority. He says, "Every major career choice I've made has been guided by the goal of contributing to Saudi Arabia's growth story and the goal of building world-class institutions rooted in culture, governance, innovation, and sustainability."

It is worth noting that in the GCC, leadership is shaped by the values of majlis culture, where open dialogue, respect, and shared wisdom guide decision-making. Hence, Jassim's leadership style embodies the spirit of shura (consultation), striking a balance between modern governance frameworks and traditional values of integrity and collective purpose.

He gives advice for family businesses and entrepreneurs and remarks, "The shift from founder-led to institution-led models requires courage. My advice: embed governance early, not as control, but as a framework for growth and succession."

Jassim says, "Leadership is the ability to create clarity, foster trust, and empower people to achieve collective excellence. My philosophy has evolved through navigating crises, restructures, and strategic transformations, always imbuing empathy, inclusion, and results rooted in ethics. I believe that true leaders combine data-driven reasoning with emotional intelligence and cultural awareness."

As a Certified Director from GCC BDI and an INSEAD International Directors Programme graduate (IDP-C), he integrates international governance standards with the cultural depth of the GCC.

With an illustrious career, Jassim's leadership and financial acumen have resonated far and wide. The GEA is widely regarded as a respected corporate recognition program celebrating experienced professionals across diverse industries. He says, "My proudest achievement is helping to change Marsh McLennan's organisational model to support Saudi Arabia's key growth sectors, enhancing board effectiveness at NFH, and mentoring the next generation of leaders within the financial ecosystem."

His plans for the future are elaborate yet have a beating heart at their core: building cross-border partnerships to support sustainable finance and advance boardroom effectiveness through strong governance and strategic foresight.

Jassim Al Khalifa has lived a life marked by candor, positivity, and generosity. He is a firm believer that success is not measured by personal gain but by the imprints left in the betterment of people and institutions.