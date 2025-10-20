Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With almost 40 years of experience in physical oceanography and ocean sciences, and having participated in and led over 20 major ocean expeditions and numerous international research projects, Dr. Martin Visbeck is no stranger to the untapped potential the earth's water bodies hold. Indeed, multiple reports show that, even in 2025, only about 20% of the oceans have been mapped, while the areas that have actually been explored make up a paltry 5%. "Over my career as an ocean scientist, I've seen firsthand how little we know about the deep ocean and how vital it is for sustaining ocean biodiversity, climate regulation, as a resource for sustainable use and in general our human and planet's future," Dr. Visbeck says. "That experience reinforced my belief that there is so much opportunity for a new kind of institution: one that combines cutting-edge technology, open collaboration, and inclusive participation to accelerate deep ocean discovery. That vision is what OceanQuest represents."

Headquartered within Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Dr. Visbeck thus founded OceanQuest in April 2025 as a not-for-profit foundation with the mission to to accelerate ocean discovery, drive innovation in the field, support global cooperation, and engage the public. "The scientific focus is on seamounts —undersea volcanoes that are biodiversity hotspots, harbor unexplored genetic material, influence ocean mixing, and may even serve as carbon sinks critical to our climate— and their unexplored deep ocean ecosystems," he explains. "Our work is focused on the dark ocean, the vast depths beyond 200 meters, which represent one of the most exciting and least understood frontiers of our planet. Our work also uses robotics and AI to gather data that, via digital twins, can inform conservation, sustainable use and global ocean governance. Being hosted at KAUST has been critical in turning this mission into reality. KAUST provides the research excellence, facilities, and academic environment that ground OceanQuest in scientific rigor, while our partnership brings new tools, international collaborations, and deep sea expedition capabilities to KAUST's marine science portfolio. Together, we're not only advancing knowledge but also training the next generation of ocean leaders through early-career programs and global expeditions."

The "Around Africa Expedition" which took place aboard the state-of-the-art research and media vessel, OceanXplorer, pushes the boundaries of ocean exploration and scientific research along Africa's coastline. Image courtesy OceanQuest

In thus fulfilling its vision "to explore the ocean's secrets for the benefit of humanity," OceanQuest is banking on the power of two main factors: technology, and effective collaborations. The first step in realizing the latter came when, in June 2025, OceanQuest marked its formal international debut at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference (UNOC) in France. "Our presence at UNOC alongside leading institutions such as OceanX, MBARI, Scripps, and Schmidt Ocean Institute established us as a credible new voice," Dr. Visbeck says. "Therefore, the priority now is to move from vision to delivery. That means, first and foremost, focusing on seamounts. Through advanced deep ocean exploration using robotics, data innovation, digital twins and equitable partnerships, OceanQuest aims to shine a light on the deep ocean so we can better understand its role in the Earth system. At the same time, we are committed to empowering early-career ocean professionals (ECOPs) and building a diverse global community of next-generation leaders. This dual focus—on advancing science and inspiring people—reflects both our mission and our conviction that understanding the deep ocean is essential to the future of humanity and the planet. To put it simply, OceanQuest's vision is to redefine how the world engages with the deep ocean making exploration more inclusive, collaborative, and impactful."

To bring these goals to life, Dr. Visbeck believes that the Kingdom has been a perfect launchpad. "Saudi Arabia is uniquely placed to lead in deep-ocean discovery, with the Red Sea serving as a natural laboratory of global importance," he notes. "OceanQuest contributes directly to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by advancing marine science, AI, robotics, and sustainability, while also supporting broader national goals around economic diversification, job creation, and STEM education. As a Saudi not-for-profit, we are committed to building global partnerships and aligning with the Kingdom's research, development, and innovation (RDI) targets contributing to ambitions such as providing SAR3 billion in R&D funding by 2050 and supporting over 150 scientists annually."

[L to R] Dr. Martin Visbeck, Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO at OceanX and Chief Science Officer, Lara Atkinson, Offshore Biodiversity Scientist at NRF. Image courtesy OceanQuest

In supporting such expansive knowledge sharing ambitions, OceanQuest also hopes to inspire the next generation of Saudi scientists and innovators, reveals Dr. Visbeck. "Through expeditions, training, and hands-on opportunities for students and ECOPs, we aim to spark curiosity in the deep ocean and encourage more young people to pursue STEM careers," he says. "This educational and aspirational focus helps strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a leader in ocean innovation, while ensuring its sustainability agenda resonates with future generations."

But Dr. Visbeck is also, concurrently, aware that multiple challenges persist when it comes to enabling greater awareness about the deep seas and oceans; not just among those within the field but even the general public. "The biggest hurdle is that the deep ocean is dark and hard to access, out of sight, and too often out of mind," he laments. "Yet it underpins life on Earth by regulating climate, harboring yet to be fully discovered biodiversity, and an essential part of planetary health. The challenge is translating new discoveries and complex science into stories people can see, feel, and connect with. At OceanQuest, public engagement is built into our mission. From building credibility by participating at relevant events to giving young scientists a voice on expeditions, engaging school programs and through public exhibitions we work to make the deep ocean more visible and relatable. Science can also be a bridge for diplomacy. When nations collaborate, share data, and train early-career researchers together, it builds trust and shared stewardship. This is especially vital for the Global South, where talent often outpaces access to tools or funding. Through partnerships in places like Brazil, South Africa, and Cape Verde, we're showing that inclusive science isn't just possible, it's the future of ocean governance."

Image courtesy OceanQuest

Since its inception, perhaps the most visceral reflection of these sentiments has been the Around Africa Expedition– a four-month expedition spearheaded by OceanQuest and US-based nonprofit ocean exploration initiative OceanX. "We used this as an opportunity to engage with scientists, policymakers, and early-career professionals across the continent," Dr. Visbeck shares. "As such, there were three major takeaways from this experience. The first was regards to scientific leadership from the Global South. Now, although unfortunately not the norm, African scientists led these deep-sea missions as chief scientists aboard a major research vessel. This shift in ownership was a key success factor in representation and capacity building. The second was about realizing collaborative impact– the teams from across the continent gelled quickly, producing high-quality research and showcasing the depth of regional talent. We explored seamounts near Madagascar, South Africa, and Cape Verde — some showing signs of overfishing, others revealing extraordinary underwater structures and potentially undocumented coral species and unexpected underwater life. The third and final takeaway was with regards to capacity building. You see, two "floating university legs'' trained over 30 ECOPs in deep-ocean science methods. The overwhelming interest, with over 150 applicants, signals a huge demand for inclusive, hands-on deep ocean science training."

For Dr. Visbeck, the Around Africa Expedition, and all of OceanQuest's progress so far, have been a culmination of a lifelong passion. "Since my early childhood the ocean and sailing fascinated me, and over time, my work has focused on advancing the understanding of the ocean, ocean observing systems, high-impact ocean–climate research and fostering global collaboration," he says. "This combination of discovery and cooperation has shaped my journey and continues to guide my vision for making deep-ocean science both globally collaborative and locally relevant. While scientific analysis is still ongoing, early findings and video data suggest exciting discoveries ahead. For us at OceanQuest, the Around Africa Expedition expedition has already validated our model of empowering local experts and fostering long-term collaborations, a blueprint we plan to scale across the Global South. By lowering barriers to deep-ocean knowledge and fostering partnerships across science, industry, and government, we thus hope to spark a wave of innovation, from marine biotech to sustainable ocean monitoring, powered by local talent and global collaboration."

Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO, OceanQuest. Image courtesy OceanQuest

Encouraged by the results so far, Dr. Visbeck now has his sights firmly set on what the future holds for OceanQuest. "Our vision now rests on three long-term goals," he says. "The first is to build a world-class foundation- one that is transparent, well-resourced, and open, capable of delivering meaningful impact. The second is to be a trusted global partner- one that is recognized not for competing, but for enabling collaboration across science, governments, and the private sector to tackle the shared challenges of deep-ocean exploration. The third is to empower the next generation by giving early-career ocean professionals access to expeditions, training, and opportunities that spark discoveries and careers once thought impossible.!

"Personally, however, I'm excited to see OceanQuest grow into a platform that inspires a new wave of ocean leaders from Saudi Arabia and beyond, while also contributing to the Kingdom's Ocean literacy, STEM education, and blue economy goals," Dr. Visbeck declares. "Through innovation in robotics, sensors, and digital tools, our ambition is simple: to open doors for young scientists, for international cooperation, and for a more sustainable ocean future!"